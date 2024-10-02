Browns officially designate Nick Chubb, 2 others for return to practice

BEREA, Ohio — The Browns have officially designated running back Nick Chubb for return to practice after announcing his expected return earlier in the week.

Chubb started the season on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, rehabbing an MCL and ACL injury he sustained in Week 2 last year and had surgery to repair. He'd ramped up his work over the past several months and is now back on the practice fields.

In addition to Chubb, the Browns also designated running back Nyheim Hines and offensive lineman Michael Dunn.

Dunn started the season on the reserve/non-football illness list. His return would be a major boost for depth on the offensive line, which has been riddled with injuries this season.

Hines has been on the non-football injury list to start the season, rehabbing a knee injury of his own that he sustained last year before the season began.

Hines and Chubb have tackled their rehab together and are excited to get back on the practice fields, which head coach Kevin Stefanski called a "natural progression" for them.

"They've been together quite a bit. They're pushing each other in the training room, in the meeting room. I think both guys are really, really excited to be practicing again because that's hard when you're a player and you don't have a helmet on and you're off to the side and you can't participate in a walk-through just yet," Stefanski said. "So I think that's a big part of this is these guys being able to participate—even in a walk-through—and then at practice as well."

With Chubb, Hines and Dunn officially designated for return, the Browns have 21 days to activate them to the active roster, or they must remain on the PUP list.

In another roster move, the Browns have signed rookie linebacker Nathaniel "Bookie" Watson to the active roster from the practice squad. Watson was a sixth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He was waived earlier this season and signed back to the practice squad.