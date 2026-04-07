Browns offseason workouts begin as team prepares for 2026 season

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Cavaliers are winding down their regular season and preparing for the 2026 NBA Playoffs, and the Cleveland Guardians spent the weekend celebrating baseball back in Cleveland with the home opener and a second series to follow at Progressive Field. And as if professional sports in the city weren't active enough, the Cleveland Browns also found themselves in the mix.

Tuesday marked the first day of offseason workouts for the Browns, as well as a number of other teams across the league. The offseason workouts are part of a voluntary nine-week offseason program conducted in three phases.

With new Head Coach Todd Monken taking over the reins, the Browns have a lot of legwork to do, and an early start will help Monken and the new coaching staff to develop and lay out the playbook that will define the Browns' 2026 season.

Now, going over the playbook will be the brunt of the work for the Browns, who arrive at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus as this phase of offseason workouts is limited.

Phase One, which consists of the first two weeks of the program, allows teams to hold meetings with players and for players to participate in strength and conditioning and physical rehabilitation. No other physical activity is permitted until Phase Two.

As the weeks go on, the Browns will increase the workload for those participating in the program.

In Phase Two, which includes the following three weeks of the program, can include on-field individual or group instruction and drills as well as walk-through activities. No live contact or team offense-versus-defense work is permitted in Phase Two.

The final part of the program, Phase Three, comprises the final four weeks. In this phase, teams can hold 10 total days of organized team activities (OTAs), during which live contact is still prohibited but 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills are allowed.

Here are the Browns' offseason workouts dates that have been announced:



First Day:

April 7

Voluntary Minicamp:

April 21-23

OTA Offseason Workouts:

May 19-21, May 26-28, June 2-5

Mandatory Minicamp:

June 9-11



This portion of the offseason is strictly voluntary, so some players will not be in attendance. Historically speaking, reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett has not participated in this portion, arriving for the mandatory minicamp at the end of spring, June 9-11.

Tuesday morning saw a number of guys arrive for the workouts, including a handful of players returning for their second year in the league, such as running backs Dylan Sampson and Quinshon Judkins, as well as quarterback Shedeur Sanders.