Browns OL coach Bill Callahan signs extension with Cleveland after drawing interest from other teams

BEREA, Ohio — Offensive line coach Bill Callahan, a staple of the Cleveland Browns staff, will be with the team moving forward after signing an extension with the team, a league source confirmed to News 5.

Callahan is renowned for his coaching record and ability to utilize the talent on the roster to produce strong results on the field. He joined the Browns coaching staff in 2020, coming with a wealth of experience ranging from serving as the interim head coach for Washington, offensive coordinator and line coach roles with Washington as well as the Cowboys, Jets, Raiders, and Eagles.

With the offseason underway, coaches across the league are being targeted by outside teams looking to aquire their talent. Callahan had drawn that interest, particularly from the New York Jets, but rather than leave for a new team, the offensive line coach decided to extend his time in Cleveland.

The Browns offensive line has been known for its elite performances and individual players including Joel Bitonio, Wyatt Teller and Jack Conklin, who have all recently been signed to extensions of their own.

Callahan's offensive line leads the way for the strong run game fueled by backs like Nick Chubb.

Callahan's 24 years of experience as an NFL coach will continue to benefit the Browns and their offense as he returns for continued seasons leading the offensive line with this new extension.

