Browns open training camp with last season in rearview mirror, looking to push further in 2021

BEREA, Ohio — Wednesday marked the first day of Browns training camp with all players reporting for action. While the team starts to gel through the first few practices, the mindset in Berea is one of detail, planning and taking the next step from last season.

After making their first playoff appearance in 17 seasons last year, and winning their first playoff game in 26 years, expectations are high as the Browns addressed much needed areas of the roster, especially defensively.

But last year's performance, albeit great, isn't going to weigh too heavily on the team as they set their sights on the 2021 season ahead of them.

"I think we certainly established an identity on offense, defense and special teams—but I truly do go back that every year stands on its own merits so just because you did it last year doesn't mean you'll do it this year," Stefanski said. "So we're going to start back at square one...so we're going to make sure we reinforce this foundation and not get too far ahead of ourselves."

Wide reciever Jarvis Landry echoed Stefanski's sentiments, knowing that today is the first of many that will bring hard work and challenges as they head into the regular season.

“Bullets have not started flying yet. We are here in training camp. We are focusing on that. We are a long way away from the first game. Today is just Day 1," Landry said.

Veteran leaders like Landry and defensive end Myles Garrett will have some extra work to do, mentoring and imparting knowledge on the rookies.

When it comes to the defense, Garrett said they have plenty of time to start gelling together—and they have to use it wisely because they have to come ready for perhaps their toughest matchup of the season coming in Week 1 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

"Knowing we have the Chiefs the first week, we don't have time to kind of be on the back foot, going against them the first week. I know out here is where we're going to be able to grind those things out, sharpen the spear as we say and make sure we're ready Week 1," Garrett said. "We have four or five weeks to ourselves right now to where we can get all our guys lined up, looking at everything, going through it full speed, pads on and asking as many questions as you need."

And Garrett plans to make sure he remains a vocal and physical leader on the Browns as training camp unfolds.

"I've always thought everyone has a chance to lead, you just have to find your moments," Garrett said. "You just have to pick the time and place where those guys need a little voice in their ear to keep them going or go a little bit harder."

A look around practice

While fans aren't able to attend training camp practice until Friday, there were some notable views from Wednesday's session.

Here are a few:

Odell Beckham Jr.'s agility on display as he runs through drills.

Players returning from injury, like offensive lineman Chris Hubbard, who tore ligaments in his knee last season.

#Browns Chris Hubbard getting in work at camp, just in a leg sleeve and wrap after tearing ligaments in his knee last season. pic.twitter.com/5UEuTJd23e — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) July 28, 2021

Rookies like wide receiver Anthony Schwartz using downtime on the field to learn from the veterans, like Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr.

#Browns Anthony Schwartz spending lots of time chatting with OBJ and Jarvis Landry today. Two good mentors to have. pic.twitter.com/Tc9xEghDhM — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) July 28, 2021

A team, fully reported with no one starting on the physically unable to perform list.

With the opening stretches, #Browns training camp is officially underway. pic.twitter.com/GA61iJJYpc — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) July 28, 2021

Here is the list of the upcoming training camp dates:

Thursday, July 29 - Closed practice

Friday, July 30 - 2:25 p.m. ET

Saturday, July 31- 2:25 p.m. ET

Sunday, Aug. 1 - No practice

Monday, Aug. 2 - 2:25 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Aug. 3 - 2:25 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Aug. 4 - 2:25 p.m. ET

Thursday, Aug. 5 - No practice

Friday, Aug. 6 - 2:25 p.m. ET

Saturday, Aug. 7 - 2:25 p.m. ET

Sunday, Aug. 8 - TBD

Monday, Aug. 9 - No practice

Tuesday Aug. 10 - 2:25 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Aug. 11 - 2:25 p.m. ET

Thursday, Aug. 12 - 2:25 p.m. ET

Friday, Aug. 13 - No practice

Saturday, Aug. 14 - P1: at Jacksonville, 7 p.m. ET, News 5

Sunday, Aug. 15 - No practice

Monday, Aug. 16 - No practice

Tuesday, Aug. 17 - 2:25 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Aug. 18 - 2:25 p.m. ET

Thursday, Aug. 19% - Closed practice

Friday, Aug. 20% - Closed practice

#Annual Cleveland Browns First and Ten Blood Drive

% Joint practices with the NY Giants; to be featured on "Browns Live: Training Camp"

*Gates open one hour prior to listed start time

All practice dates and times are approximate/subject to change.All public practices are subject to weather conditions. Practices moved into the field house will be closed to the public due to space limitations.**

