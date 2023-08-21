Browns open up over $20M in cap space with contract restructures for Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio

BEREA, Ohio — Browns general manager Andrew Berry has been busy over the past few days, working to address the team's salary cap and adding more than $20 million in space this year by restructuring the contracts of guard Joel Bitonio and defensive end Myles Garrett, a league source confirmed.

Bitonio's contract was the first to be restructured of the two. Bitonio's restructure opens up around $7.8 million in cap space this year.

Berry and the Browns' front office also restructured Garrett's contract. Garrett's restructure opens up around $12.8 million in cap space this year.

With the restructures of Garrett and Bionio's contracts, the Browns have opened up over $20 million in 2023 cap space, putting them around $35 million under the cap for this season. That sets atop the NFL for most cap space in 2023.

Now, while the Browns could spend that on bringing in and paying another player, the likelier option for the team is to roll the money over into next season.

With the ability to take leftover salary into the following year, the Browns could address the cap space dilemma they are set to face next year. Right now, the Browns are projected to be around $52 million over the cap next season. Rolling over most, if not all, of the salary cap creations from these restructures would go a long way in getting back under the cap next year.

So while these moves are both concurrent with each other and with the approaching regular season, these moves are, in the most likely event, Berry working diligently to stay ahead and manage their money next season.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Evening

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.