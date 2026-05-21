Browns OTAs: Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders split 1st team reps; Quinshon Judkins active in team drills

BEREA, Ohio — With a steady rain falling, the Cleveland Browns moved their second day of OTAs this week inside the fieldhouse at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. But while it was Day 2 for them, it was the first day the media was able to attend the voluntary offseason workout. So, what happened in Wednesday's organized team activities?

Here are some of the highlights from the day.

Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders split first-team reps

All eyes gravitate toward the quarterback competition as the Browns evaluate their options before naming a QB1 for Week 1 this fall. On Wednesday, Deshaun Watson started the work off with the first team, while Shedeur Sanders began with the twos. However, Sanders, who took the majority of starting reps during the last minicamp session a few weeks back, started a round of team drills with the first team later in Wednesday's session.

Head coach Todd Monken said the reps would continue to shift around as they look to make a decision on who their starter will be for the 2026 season.

"Nothing's really changed, we're going to rotate those guys and play the best player and we'll see," Monken said.

Monken was also asked if either of the two had edged out the other for the starting role at this point, which Monken simply said, "No."

Here's how Watson looked on Wednesday:

A look at QB Deshaun Watson at #Browns OTAs today. pic.twitter.com/ZFJvluZr6s — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) May 20, 2026

Here's how Sanders looked on Wednesday:

A look at QB Shedeur Sanders at #Browns OTAs today. pic.twitter.com/IZz21kW8x7 — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) May 20, 2026

As the decision looms, Monken would like to have an answer sooner rather than later, but he isn't rushing it.

"You'd love to have it at every position at the end of spring, but you can't guarantee that. We'll have it set for Jacksonville," he said.

Quinshon Judkins participates in team drills

Last season had more than its fair share of lows for the Browns, but one of the more disappointing blows the team took was losing running back Quinshon Judkins in Week 16 after he sustained a fractured fibula and dislocated ankle. While the injury looked severe, Judkins avoided a knee injury and has been working hard in his recovery to get back on the field.

On Wednesday, Judkins took another step in his recovery process, taking reps in team drills.

Judkins was able to work on the side during the last voluntary minicamp session but did not participate in any other activities. But on Wednesday, Judkins was with the rest of the running backs during individual drills and then took part in 11-on-11s as well.

“Looked pretty good to me. Obviously, there’s been a couple of days he gets a little sore, which is normal, but no one works harder. And you talk about a competitive spirit, and we don’t even get to see him run. I think his rare trait is he’s a bull, like refuses to go down and we don’t even get to see that here. So, I’m excited," Monken said.

#Browns RB Quinshon Judkins ramping up his workload in his return from a leg injury.



He went through individuals and participated in team drills as well in today's OTA session. pic.twitter.com/znJ6hXqlTV — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) May 20, 2026

Play of the day

There were several standout moments throughout Wednesday's practice session, but one stood out above the rest.

The play of the day came during 7-on-7s with Deshaun Watson at quarterback. Watson dropped back a few steps and then let it sail deep, looking for the Browns' No. 39 overall pick in this year's draft, wide receiver Denzel Boston.

Boston, who was in double coverage with cornerback Tyson Campbell and safety Ronnie Hickman guarding him, made an impressive catch as he tumbled down in the end zone.

The play drew high praise from Monken after practice.

“That was awesome, wasn’t it? Wasn’t that cool? I know I’m an offensive head coach, but hell, you get a draft pick and it’s on one of the most talented guys in the league. So, it’s encouraging, right? That’s what you want to see. You want to see your guys, especially some of your younger draft picks, make some of those plays," Monken said.

Play of the day at OTAs:#Browns QB Deshaun Watson goes deep to rookie WR Denzel Boston, who makes the catch in the end zone with CB Tyson Campbell and S Ronnie Hickman in double coverage. pic.twitter.com/BikokbQ5YM — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) May 20, 2026

Defense makes plays all day

While the offense had plenty to be proud of, Wednesday was filled with defensive highlights as well.

From two interceptions and a near third to a forced fumble, the defense came ready to work. Defensive tackle Mason Graham said that the offense had a strong day on Tuesday, so the defense was motivated to win out the day on Wednesday.

"That's the goal, just to be the better side of the ball at the end of the day. I feel like in my opinion, offense got the better of us yesterday. So I feel like we kind of pushed back today and kind of reestablished ourselves. But we just going to keep getting better as a team and defense really," Graham said.

Here are some of the plays the defense made on Wednesday:

#Browns CB Michael Coats Jr. making a big play to intercept an errant ball in 7-on-7s. pic.twitter.com/fZSr3cdtPV — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) May 20, 2026

#Browns CB Myles Bryant gets the INT after S Chris Edmonds breaks up the pass (sorry, the ref blocked some of the play). pic.twitter.com/WSf6qvdqks — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) May 20, 2026

#Browns CB D'Angelo Ross with the almost-INT during today's OTAs session. pic.twitter.com/PhaxqKr7zu — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) May 20, 2026

#Browns CB Myles Bryant had quite the day, also pulling off this punch out to force a fumble, which was recovered by S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren. https://t.co/BCVn9o2k6w pic.twitter.com/yoT6bVobzu — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) May 20, 2026

While the defense enjoyed making the plays, Monken wasn't exactly pleased with the offense for allowing them to happen.

“Yeah, we threw interceptions in seven-on-seven, for God’s sake. I mean, who does that? There’s no pass rush. I mean, it’s embarrassing," Monken said.

The Browns continue their OTA sessions over the next few weeks, with the next open availability next Wednesday.