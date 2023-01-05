Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam donate $10,003 to Bills S Damar Hamlin's foundation

BEREA, Ohio — Joining others around the world in donations to Bills safety Damar Hamlin's foundation Chasing M's, Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam contributed funds as the organization continues praying for his recovery.

The Haslams donated $10,003 to the GoFundMe account of Hamlin's Chasing M's Foundation, the $3 representing Hamlin's number.

Hamlin has been in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center’s ICU since Monday night after he went into cardiac arrest during the game against the Bengals. Hamlin made a tackle and after standing up for a moment, fell to the field. Medical staff used an AED and performed CPR on Hamlin before rushing him to the hospital.

Like the Haslams, countless fans, coaches, players and owners have shown their support for Hamlin, sending their prayers and well wishes as well as donating to his foundation that aims to support toy drives, back-to-school drives, kids camps, and more in his community.

On Thursday morning, the Bills announced positive news about Hamlin, reporting that he has "shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours," and that he appears to be "neurologically intact" while his lungs continue healing and he continues making progress.

