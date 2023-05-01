Browns pick up 5th-year option of LT Jedrick Wills Jr.

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns made a decision to pick up the fifth-year option on left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr.'s rookie contract Monday, sources confirmed to News 5, just one day before the league's deadline to do so.

With the option picked up, Wills has a guaranteed salary this season of $14.175 million.

The news comes as no real surprise with general manager Andrew Berry moving away from the question but reiterating the organization's content with the lineman.

“I think I’ve touched on this in previous pressers. I won’t talk about it in this setting. We’re pleased with Jed," Berry said when asked about picking up the fifth-year option on Saturday after the NFL Draft.

Wills, the No. 10 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Alabama, had a solid rookie season, earning NFL All-Rookie team honors for his production on the line.

A lingering ankle injury his sophomore year and COVID-19 caused Wills to miss a handful of games, but nothing that has taken him off the field for an extended time.

Wills now gets locked up through the 2024 season, joining center Ethan Pocic, right tackle Jack Conklin, and guards Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller who have all been locked up through the season previously.

