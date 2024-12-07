Browns place 2 on injured reserve, sign 2 to active roster ahead of Sunday's game

Ahead of Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Cleveland Browns signed two players to the active roster and placed two others on injured reserve.

Browns DT Michael Hurst was put on injured reserve due to an ankle injury, and T Jedrick Wills Jr. is on injured reserve due to a knee injury, the team said Saturday.

WR Kadarius Toney and WR Michael Woods II were the two signed to the active roster, the team said.

Toney is in his fourth NFL season and was a first-round draft pick by the New York Giants in 2021. He has appeared in 57 career games, two of which with the Browns this season, the team said.

Woods is in his third NFL season and was a fourth-round pick by the Browns in 2022. The team said he has appeared in 11 career games.

The Browns also elevated DT T.Y. McGill and WR James Proche II from the practice squad and downgraded CB Myles Harden ahead of Sunday's game.