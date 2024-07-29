Browns place C Brian Allen on IR after training camp injury

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va — After leaving the field with a trainer on the third day of training camp at the Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia, Cleveland Browns center Brian Allen was placed on the injured reserve with a calf injury.

Allen left the practice field Saturday with a trainer, limping inside the building.

On Monday, the Browns opted to place the center on IR. Allen signed with the Browns back in May, coming from the Los Angeles Rams, who drafted him in 2018. Allen was the starting center for the team during the 2021 season that ended in a Super Bowl victory for the Rams.

Before this season, if a player landed on the IR during the preseason, they would be required to miss the entire season. However, a rule change this year gives Allen a chance to return, granted he is designated to return during the roster cutdown to 53 players after training camp. Teams can designate up to two players on injured lists at that time to return.

While the Browns wait and see how Allen progresses through training camp, the team signed another offensive lineman to the roster.

Zack Johnson, a standout guard in the UFL, was signed to Cleveland Monday. Johnson began his football career signing with the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2020, bouncing around the practice squads teams including the Cardinals, Broncos, Ravens and Titans before heading to the UFL in October.

Johnson was named to the 2024 All-UFL team in June.

The Browns continue practices at the Greenbrier throughout the week, returning to Berea for their first sessions at home this weekend.