Browns place LB Anthony Walker Jr. on IR with knee injury

BEREA, Ohio — Cleveland Browns linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. was hopeful to make a return to game action after undergoing a knee procedure near the end of December that was to be evaluated on a "week-to-week" basis. Unfortunately, that injury will impact him longer, as the team placed him on injured reserve on Friday.

Being placed on IR means Walker will be required to miss at least four games. Walker could only return this season if the Browns make the Super Bowl, the earliest Walker could return.

The linebacker has missed the past three games with a knee injury that he sustained during a practice session. He was ruled out of Sunday's game against the Bengals on Friday as well. He had missed time previously this season with a hamstring injury he sustained against the Steelers in Week 2.

Walker, a team captain and the Browns 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee started 12 games this season, notching 42 tackles, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.

His loss is just another in the long line of Browns injuries. Walker is the 16th Browns player to end up on an injured or illness list, among them Nick Chubb, Jack Conklin, Grant Delpit, Dawand Jones, Jedrick Wills Jr. and Deshaun Watson.

With Walker on IR, the Browns signed Sam Kamara from the practice squad to the active roster. Kamara has played in 10 career games and has spent most of the past two seasons on the Browns' practice squad.

