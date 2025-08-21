Browns place LB Nathaniel 'Bookie' Watson on IR, make other roster moves

BEREA, Ohio — The Browns had some good depth going in their linebackers room after some questions entering the offseason, but unfortunately, the room has taken another hit after Nathaniel "Bookie" Watson sustained an injury that has landed him on the injured reserve.

Watson was placed on the injured reserve list on Thursday with what the team announced as a torn bicep.

Before the injury, Watson was making a splash in the preseason, particularly on special teams. Watson was responsible for a fumble recovery in the first preseason game against the Carolina Panthers, picking up a muffed punt to put the Browns in the red zone.

The Browns made other roster moves in addition to placing Watson on IR, signing wide receiver Chase Cota back to the roster, as well as linebackers Marvin Moody and Charlie Thomas III.

Cota was recently waived from the roster this training camp, while Thomas returns after originally being signed by the team as an undrafted free agent in 2023, appearing in three games for Cleveland. Moody spent time with the Browns during the 2024 preseason, playing with the UFL's Houston Roughnecks in 2024 and 2025.

The Browns also waived running back Tua Taua.

The Browns continue their preparation for their final preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday at Huntington Bank Field.