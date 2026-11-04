Browns place QB Deshaun Watson in concussion protocol days after game against Steelers

BEREA, Ohio — Days after the Browns' loss to the Steelers in Pittsburgh that saw Deshaun Watson leave the field to be evaluated for a head injury but return on the next drive, the team has placed its starting quarterback in concussion protocol.

Watson left the field in the first quarter of Sunday's game after taking a hit to the head by the helmet of a Steelers player. Watson was required to come off the field to be administered a concussion evaluation, with Browns QB2 Shedeur Sanders stepping in to complete that drive.

The Browns said that Watson cleared that evaluation, which allowed him to return on the following drive. After the game, Watson spoke about the evaluation.

"They were doing NFL protocol. Checking for concussion. The brain is one of the most important things in the body outside the heart and the lungs. But they had to do their job and had to do the evaluation, and we did that, and I was able to go back in," Watson said Sunday after the game.

#Browns QB Deshaun Watson on leaving the game for a few plays to be evaluated for a concussion:



"They were doing NFL protocol. Checking for concussion. The brain is one of the most important things in the body outside the heart and the lungs. But they had to do their job and… pic.twitter.com/cnzBkJCeiq — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) November 2, 2026

However, the Browns said that Watson began experiencing concussion symptoms on Monday night, which prompted them to place him in the concussion protocol.

The Browns released the following statement regarding the situation:

“During the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Steelers, Deshaun took a helmet-to-helmet hit. The ATC spotter called down to the sideline, and the Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultant (UNC) administered a gameday concussion evaluation. Deshaun was cleared by the UNC and returned on the Browns’ next offensive series. As part of the protocol, the team’s medical staff evaluated him again postgame and Monday morning. Both times he showed no symptoms, passed his evaluations, and was cleared. On Tuesday morning, he reported to the medical staff that he began experiencing concussion symptoms Monday night and was immediately placed in the concussion protocol.”

With Watson in concussion protocol, he'll be unable to be a full participant in practice until he clears. Every NFL player diagnosed with a concussion must follow a five-step process before being cleared to fully practice or participate in an NFL game.

Should Watson not be able to clear by Sunday's game, Sanders would be slated to start against the New Orleans Saints.

In that case, Sunday would mark Sanders' first start of the season. The Browns would be expected to move Dillon Gabriel to QB2 and Taylen Green to QB3.

The Browns have had three players enter concussion protocol this season — wide receiver KC Concepcion, safety Grant Delpit, and right tackle Tytus Howard. All three players were able to clear protocol before missing a game.