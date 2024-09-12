Browns place rookie CB Myles Harden on injured reserve

BEREA, Ohio — After a standout camp that saw him make the 53-man roster, Browns rookie cornerback Myles Harden will miss at least the next four games after being placed on injured reserve on Thursday.

Harden did not participate in practice Wednesday with a shin injury. A day later, the team placed him on IR. Harden will be required to miss four games before he can be activated off the list.

A seventh-round pick in this year's draft, he showed his play-making ability all throughout the offseason workouts and training camp. It earned him a spot on the roster.

Harden is the fifth player this week to be placed on IR, with four others added to the list Wednesday morning.

RELATED: Browns place 4 players on injured reserve, sign 4 to active roster

The Browns can have eight total players designated for return off of IR during the regular season, with an additional two players able to be designated for return in the postseason for a total of 10, as part of modified rules in the 2024 season.

In addition to placing Harden on IR, the Browns also signed linebacker Michael Barrett to the practice squad. A seventh-round draft pick in this year's draft, Barrett was selected by the Panthers and then traded to the Seahawks in August, spending the first week of the season on Seattle's practice squad.