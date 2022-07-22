BEREA, Ohio — Rookies and quarterbacks reported to training camp Friday, and while most of the players reporting will quickly get to work practicing, wide receiver David Bell will not be joining them right away, landing on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.

Bell was placed on the list with a foot injury to start camp. He will count toward the active roster and will be eligible to be activated upon passing a physical.

While players placed on the PUP list during the season are required to miss a set amount of time before returning to the roster, players placed on the PUP list in training camp can be activated at any time.

The third-round pick will be temporarily sidelined, but the injury isn't expected to keep him away from team activities for very long, which is good news, as Bell continues learning the playbooks and getting up to NFL speed.

Bell was an early standout in OTAs and minicamp, catching all but one pass during workouts and drills and setting a tone for himself as a reliable pass-catcher and a strong candidate to be a replacement in the slot after Jarvis Landry's departure to the Saints this offseason.

While he's on the PUP list, Bell will count toward the active roster and will be eligible to be activated upon passing a physical.

Browns training camp opens on Wednesday with veterans reporting on Tuesday.

