Browns place RT James Hudson III on COVID-19 list, activate DE Takk McKinley

Emilee Chinn/AP
Cleveland Browns offensive tackle James Hudson (66) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
James Hudson III
Posted at 1:21 PM, Dec 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-18 13:21:45-05

BEREA, Ohio — As the COVID-19 outbreak in Berea continues to develop, the Cleveland Browns placed one offensive lineman on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and took a defensive one off of it.

The Browns placed right tackle James Hudson III on the list Saturday morning and activated defensive end Takk McKinley from the list in the same move.

McKinley tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, but with the updated testing protocols laid out by the NFL and NFLPA, he was able to be cleared from the list.

Others players added to the list at the same time as McKinley include wide receiver Jarvis Landry, offensive linemen Wyatt Teller and Jedrick Wills and tight end Austin Hooper, among several others.

While the Browns returned one key player, they added another to the list as well.

Rookie offensive lineman James Hudson III was added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday.

Hudson was filling in at right tackle for Jack Conklin, who was ruled out for the remainder of the season with a knee injury. Prior to starting for Conklin, he shared time at the position with Blake Hance. With Teller and Wills still on the list, the Browns offensive line has been dwindled down even more.

