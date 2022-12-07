Browns place WR Anthony Schwartz, LB Sione Takitaki on injured reserve

BEREA, Ohio — The Browns won their matchup last week but lost two players in the process as linebacker Sione Takitaki tore his ACL near the end of the game and wide receiver Anthony Schwartz was sidelined during the game with a head injury. Now, those injuries have resulted on trips to the injured reserve.

Takitaki was placed on IR with a torn ACL Wednesday morning, a day after head coach Kevin Stefanski announced the linebacker's injury and the determination that he'd be out for the remainder of the season.

The linebacker was having a career year, coming into his own both as a player and a leader. The Browns had given Takitaki a bigger role and moved him to MIKE (middle) linebacker, which saw him as the Browns defensive communicator.

Meanwhile, Schwartz was deemed to have a head injury and placed in concussion protocols on Monday, which normally would sideline a player at least one game, but not definitively. In a surprising move, Schwartz was placed on IR Wednesday afternoon, which requires him to miss as least four games.

Schwartz has had a rollercoaster of a career, which has carried over into this season as well. After a rocky preseason start with quarterback Deshaun Watson under center, Schwartz seemed to hit a groove in the game against the Buccaneers, scoring a touchdown in the opening drive and making a big play on special teams.

But on Sunday before his injury, Schwartz had another setback, fumbling a pass early in the game against the Houston Texans—Watson's regular season debut.

With both Schwartz and Takitaki placed on IR, the Browns made other roster moves.

To address the loss of Takitaki, the Browns signed linebacker Reggie Ragland to their active roster from Las Vegas Raiders’ practice squad. Ragland is in his seventh NFL season out of Alabama and has appeared in 75 games with 47 starts. In his career, Ragland has spent time with the Bills, Giants and Raiders, notching 276 tackles, 3.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, a forced fumble and an interception.

Addressing the loss of Schwartz, the Browns claimed wide receiver and returner Jaelon Darden via waivers after the Buccaneers waived him Tuesday. Darden is in his second season out of North Texas, selected by Tampa Bay in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Darden has played in 21 games. At receiver he's notched eight receptions for 69 yards. As a returner he has brought back 50 punts for a 9.4 yard average and 20.3 yard average in his 21 kick returns.

