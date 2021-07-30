Browns place WR Derrick Willies on Reserve/Retired list

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns announced Friday that wide receiver Derrick Willies has been placed on the Reserve/Retired List.

Willies, 26, was signed by the Browns as a free agent in 2018. He was waived and signed to the Browns practice squad in 2019 and again in 2020.

The wide receiver was not present Friday at training camp.

Willies appeared in one game with the Browns last season and over his career played in six games with three receptions for 61 yards and a fumble.

The Browns signed Willies to the Reserve/Futures List in January.

Willies had dealt with some severe injuries, including a torn ACL and a broken collarbone, over the course of his short career.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski had said on Thursday that Willies underwent offseason knee surgery but was fine.

“He's on a rehab plan. He had offseason surgery—minor. He's doing fine," Stefanski said.

