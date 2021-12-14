Browns placed in enhanced COVID protocols after most recent testing round

BEREA, Ohio — The Browns have been placed in enhanced COVID-19 mitigation protocols by the NFL after their most recent testing round, the team said on Tuesday.

All meetings Tuesday will be virtual, and players and staff must be masked indoors, the team said.

Once testing results are complete, the team will update with roster transactions.

Coach Kevin Stefanski's virtual news conference has been moved from noon to 1:45 p.m.

NFL teams placed 36 players on the league's COVID-19 reserve list Monday. According to The Associated Press, that's the most in a single day this season.

