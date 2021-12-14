Watch
Browns placed in enhanced COVID protocols after most recent testing round

Camryn Justice
Browns training facilities Berea
Posted at 12:19 PM, Dec 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-14 12:19:18-05

BEREA, Ohio — The Browns have been placed in enhanced COVID-19 mitigation protocols by the NFL after their most recent testing round, the team said on Tuesday.

All meetings Tuesday will be virtual, and players and staff must be masked indoors, the team said.

Once testing results are complete, the team will update with roster transactions.

Coach Kevin Stefanski's virtual news conference has been moved from noon to 1:45 p.m.

NFL teams placed 36 players on the league's COVID-19 reserve list Monday. According to The Associated Press, that's the most in a single day this season.

RELATED: NFL requiring coaches, front office staff members to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot

