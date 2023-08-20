Browns plan to play most of starters in final preseason game against Chiefs

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns are just one preseason game removed from the start of the regular season‚ but it's their toughest opponent yet. As they prepare to take on the reigning Super Bowl champs, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Browns will see their starters get some work against them in this last preseason matchup.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Sunday that the plan is for most of the starters to play in the game for a limited number of plays.

"The starters will play, similar to that Washington game. We’ll play the starters, probably 20 to 25 plays. There are some guys that all hold out from the game as well, but we’ll talk about that maybe later in the week," Stefanski said.

During the last preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles, the starters were sidelined, but quarterback Deshaun Watson, speaking in an in-game interview on News 5, said that he wanted to play against the Chiefs.

"I would love to be out there. I'm not sure how much exactly; I know Kevin doesn't want us to play the whole game but get a little rhythm going for maybe a quarter or so against the Super Bowl champs," Watson said.

Watson, and many of his teammates, will get that wish on Saturday. The Browns will travel to Kansas City for the game, which kicks off at 1 p.m. You can watch the game right here on News 5.

As for some of the guys who haven't played yet as they continue rehabbing from injuries that sidelined them last season—like linebackers Anthony Walker Jr. and Sione Takitaki, as well as return specialist and wide receiver Jakeem Grant—their playing time on Saturday remains to be seen.

“It’s so dependent on the player and where they are in their rehab and what they can do and what medical suggests they should do. So, it’s all case-by-case basis. I think if the guys can play in those situations, they will. If it’s better off that they don’t play, they won’t," Stefanski said.

