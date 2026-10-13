Browns plan to sign RB Audric Estime to roster

BEREA, Ohio — With injuries plaguing the running backs, the Cleveland Browns are looking to add to the room, planning to sign Audric Estime, league sources confirmed to News 5.

Estime is currently on the Minnesota Vikings' practice squad, from which the Browns plan to sign him.

The 24-year-old running back was originally selected out of Notre Dame by the Denver Broncos in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

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He's since spent time on the Eagles' practice squad, the Saints' practice squad and active roster, and most recently the Vikings' practice squad.

In that time, Estime has played in 20 career games, starting in two, with 508 total yards on 122 carries, notching three total rushing touchdowns.

The plan to sign Estime comes amid some injuries to the running backs room. Dylan Sampson, who was placed on injured reserve following the Week 1 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, is expected to have his practice window opened this week, but the Browns will still have up to 21 days to activate him when he's ready to return to game action.

In addition to Sampson's injury, the Browns are also now navigating an injury to Quinshon Judkins.

Head coach Todd Monken said that Judkins had "a little tweak in his ankle" during Sunday's game against the New York Jets, and as a precaution, they put him in a medical boot. While Monken said that no players were ruled out for this week's game against the Baltimore Ravens at this time, Judkins is considered "day-to-day" with the ankle injury.