Browns plan to sign RB Jordan Wilkins, pending physical

BEREA, Ohio — The Browns are bringing in another running back ahead of their joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles, planning to sign Jordan Wilkins to the roster, a league source confirmed.

Wilkins recently had a workout with the Browns that went well. Once Wilkins passes a physical, the Browns intend to sign him.

The 29-year-old running back was originally selected out of Ole Miss by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2018 NFL Draft.

He played for the Colts until being waived in 2021. From there, Wilkins spent time on the practice squads of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans before returning to the Colts practice squad last year.

Over his career, Wilkins has played in 49 games, recording 951 yards in 195 rushing attempts with four touchdowns and two fumbles.

