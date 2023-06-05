Watch Now
Browns player Demetric Felton's car was stolen over weekend

Felton told News 5's Camryn Justice he believes someone followed him into his parking garage and stole his car when he left. He said he didn't see who did it.
Posted at 4:50 PM, Jun 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-05 17:58:11-04

CLEVELAND — Browns running back Demetric Felton's car was stolen on Sunday.

Here's a photo of his vehicle.

We have a request out to Cleveland Police for additional information.

Felton was selected by the Browns in the 2021 NFL draft as the 211th overall pick.

His main role with the Browns since being drafted has been on special teams.

