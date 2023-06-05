Browns player Demetric Felton's car was stolen over weekend

CLEVELAND — Browns running back Demetric Felton's car was stolen on Sunday.
Here's a photo of his vehicle.
We have a request out to Cleveland Police for additional information.
Felton was selected by the Browns in the 2021 NFL draft as the 211th overall pick.
His main role with the Browns since being drafted has been on special teams.
