Browns QB Deshaun Watson's truck stolen from car dealership, 4 other vehicles taken

NORTH OLMSTEAD, Ohio — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's truck was one of five cars stolen from a car dealership located in North Olmstead, North Olmstead Police Sargent Matt Beck confirmed with News 5.

Beck said the truck, a Ram TRX, was stolen around 1 a.m. on Saturday morning.

The thieves broke into the Mercedes Benz Dealership located off of Lorain Road and stole the keys to multiple vehicles. Watson's vehicle was at the dealership for maintenance when it was stolen.

The truck was later found in a ditch on Interstate 480 and Clague Road.

All but two vehicles have been found, Beck said.

Watson's truck is estimated to be worth $100,000, and the other four vehicles that were stolen were Mercedes Benz.

No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

