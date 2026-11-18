BEREA, Ohio — The Browns' defense doesn't just read the playbook. In fact, there's a passion for reading amongst them, specifically for New York Times bestselling author Pierce Brown's "Red Rising" series—and on Monday, the Browns' unofficial book club came full circle with their favorite author in Berea.

Around the locker room, there are plenty of guys who are fans of "Red Rising," but one of the most passionate of the bunch is linebacker Carson Schwesinger.

"I had just started training for the Draft, so no more school, so I wasn't reading. I was like, 'Okay, I'll read books again,' but I had finished the Harry Potter series and didn't know what to read after that," Schwesinger said. "My sister was like, ' Try 'Red Rising,' and I went and got it, and then I went and got the next one, and then I went and got the next one, and then I went and got the next one, and then the next."

Schwesinger isn't alone in his fandom for the dystopian science fiction series. Browns safety Ronnie Hickman is also a fan, which Schwesinger found out last season.

"Right over there is actually where I found out Rocket was reading it," Schwesinger said, pointing across the fieldhouse. "I was walking through and I see him reading it, and I was like, 'Is that Golden Son!?' And he was like, 'You know what this is!?' So I had just shown up too, so I didn't really know people, so then we became best friends because of that."

The two have had long discussions about the book series and have even more to say about the highly anticipated movie adaptation of the books that has officially been green-lit. They're such big fans that the celebration Schwesinger and Hickman share on the field is an ode to the book.

"We just have the handshake, and we go back. Like people will do this," Schwesinger said, mimicking the arm lock movement, "And then cross the arms, but we just imagine we're holding the razors when we're back there, which are the weapons in the book."

Hickman's passion for the book got fellow safety Grant Delpit into the series as well.

"Rocket put me onto it last year during training camp, and I was able to finish in like a couple of months," Delpit said. "I think everybody just enjoys a good story, you know, and I think that when enough people vouch for it, it spreads."

That's what has happened with the "Red Rising" series in the Browns' locker room.

"It's a little bit like the Browns Book Club, and we get new people added each day. Somebody else will come up and say they started the book," Schwesinger said.

It became so popular that the Browns staff started growing curious.

'During the summer training camp, I had an opportunity to walk around during lunchtime and see a lot of our guys; they were reading this book, and I'm like, 'Man, what are you guys reading?'" said Ron Brewer, director of player engagement for the Cleveland Browns. "The more I walked around the locker room, the more guys I found out were reading this book."

For more than a year, the players have truly bonded over the stories, but this week, their favorite sci-fi world jumped off the page and onto the field.

My role is to really try to find things off the field to help develop our players, so I got the crazy idea of saying, 'Hey, what if I invite the author to come to Cleveland?" Brewer said.

After some calls and scheduling, the Browns were able to connect with Pierce. The organization invited him out to Sunday's game against the Houston Texans, where he got to meet some of his biggest—and largest—fans.

"I didn't know he was going to be at the game, so somebody was like, 'Oh, he's right here,'" Schwesinger said. "Went and met him and then told about the first five people I saw as I went in the locker room. 'Guess who I just met?'"

Pierce might have been equally excited for the interaction.

"You really can't understand how big football players are until you're on the field when they're in their uniforms because the helmet gives them another two inches, so they seem like automatons out," Pierce said. "Carson runs over and daps me up like before he goes in the tunnel, and that was pretty fun to feel included like that."

The highly esteemed author left the game in a Browns hat and with a new fandom of the football team he had just watched pull off a come-from-behind victory.

It's the same hat he wore when the Browns invited him to the training facility the next day for a special event.

The Browns invited 200 fans of both the team and "Red Rising" from the University of Akron, local high schools, and Cleveland Public Library to meet Pierce for a book signing, with copies of his series on site provided by Flame & Fable, a local bookshop in Lakewood.

A long line of dual fandom guests eagerly waited with their books, which Pierce signed happily, chatting and engaging with each of the attendees, which also included Browns kicker Andre Szmyt, who is about to start reading the book, and linebacker Wintson Reid, who is waiting for the new book to be released.

After the signing, Pierce, Schwesinger, Delpit and Hickman took their seats on a stage set up in the Browns fieldhouse, where they held a fireside Q&A to pick the brain of the author they've all bonded over and to share stories and conversation with the crowd.

The event marked just another fun chapter in the story of the 2026 Cleveland Browns—one that highlights the unique ways that two very different things can come together in ways you might not expect.

"What I found is how surprised I was that the bonds of common family that are emphasized in the series are represented by this organization. So it's a pretty cool feeling to see the virtues that I was trying to find present in a group I've never met. What a feeling of connectedness that makes," Pierce said.

As the Browns players and other avid readers of the "Red Rising" series await the next book and the movie, they'll continue their unofficial book club conversation and recruitment.

"It gives us, like you said, something to talk about outside of football and we all bond about it. We have our jokes with it and we talk about who's who," said Schwesinger, who might be the closest thing to a spitting image of a book character in his resemblance to Cassius au Bellona.

Schwesinger gets told that often, and Pierce fully agreed.

"I see Cassius au Bellona walking in the locker room right over there,' Pierce said, pointing at Schwesinger before joking, "I wrote it all for Carson. He was a little young back then, but I was just anticipating a day that a curly-headed guy would come around that—he's 6'3, 235 or something like that?—Let's give him a sword."

Schwesinger thinks he'll stick to football rather than acting. Which might be a good thing for Pierce so that he can continue watching his new favorite team play winning football.

"Go Browns," Pierce said before issuing his best bark.