BEREA, Ohio — Every NFL season there's a week where players get to wear custom cleats that mean something special to them. The Browns are gearing up to wear theirs this week as they take on the Las Vegas Raiders in My Cause My Cleats Week.

The Browns have a long list of players participating in My Cause My Cleats, an initiative that raises awareness and money for organizations and causes important to them. For rookie wide receiver KC Concepcion, his cause is personal.

Concepcion is representing Change & Impact Inc., which aims to break the stigma on stuttering, something Concepcion himself works through daily.

"My cause is kids that stutter," Concepcion said. "It means everything to me, just me having the vulnerability to come out and tell my story and then being able to help inspire others."

Others, like quarterback Deshaun Watson, are representing their personal foundations. Watsons' cleats represent The Deshaun Watson Foundation, and were designed by a 10-year-old fan named Jackson who's battling Hodgkin's lymphoma and recently visited the facility as a special guest.

"Jackson is the kid's name. He lives on a dairy farm," Watson said. "I just asked him, I was like, 'Would you be kind enough to design my cleats,' and it's super dope. When I saw it, it's like a cow shoe, and it has the cow tag, so he had his name on one side and my name on one side for the foundation."

Now some players, like punter Corey Bojorquez, are keeping their causes ultra local. Bojorquez is representing the Greater Cleveland Food Bank with his custom cleats.

"We're working with the Greater Cleveland Food Bank this year," Bojorquez said. "[Cleveland is] like family to us now. We've been here for five years and right off the bat when we got here, they took us in like we were their own. So this is our way to kind of give back to them, help them out."

And of course, long snapper Rex Sunahara, who, in representing the Browns' Stay in the Game! Attendance Network, had his cleats designed by students at his alma mater, Bay High School.

"I was so happy about it. I loved the Bay Village aspect of it, but then also the Stay in the Game aspect. All of the Browns stuff was; it went really, really well together, so I was really excited about it."

WATCH PREVIOUS: Browns LS Rex Sunahara returns to Bay High to have students create designs for My Cause My Cleats

Browns LS Rex Sunahara returns to Bay High to have students create designs for My Cause My Cleats

Many of the players have personal connections to their causes, like rookie left tackle Spencer Fano, who is representing the American Cancer Society Northeast Ohio. His cleats honor the people in his life that have been impacted by cancer.

"Throughout my life I've had so many family members that have been impacted and have sadly passed away from cancer, so it means the world to me that I'm able to go out there and represent that on Sunday," Fano said.

In total, 40 Browns players, coaches and staff will be in their custom cleats and sneakers on Sunday against the Raiders, getting a primetime audience for the things that mean the most to them, which may be providing a little extra motivation as well, if you ask Concepcion.

"Being able to score a touchdown and showing the whole world the cleats," he said of his goals on Sunday.

Here is the list of causes, foundations, and organizations the Browns will be supporting on Sunday.

Name

Cause

Organization

Austin Blaske

Diabetes Awareness & Prevention

American Diabetes Association

Mike Bajakian

Prader-Willi Syndrome Awareness & Research

Prader-Willi Syndrome Association

Andrew Berry

Youth Football & Education/ School Attendance

Golden Guardians & Stay in the Game!

Jeff Blasko

Multiple Myeloma Research

Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation

Corey Bojorquez

Hunger Relief & Food Insecurity

Backpack program through Greater Cleveland Food Bank

Tyson Campbell

Youth Health. Fitness & Wellness

Kidz in Shape Inc.

KC Concepcion Jr.

Youth Empowerment & Education

Change & Impact, Inc.

James Cook

Crohn’s Disease & Ulcerative Colitis Awareness

Crohn’s & Colitis UK

Grant Delpit

Youth & Community

GD Express

Obinna Eze

Religious Freedom & Ending Christian Prosecution

Nigeria American Football Association (NAFA)

Spencer Fano

Cancer Awareness & Prevention

American Cancer Society Northeast Ohio

Dillon Gabriel

Youth Empowerment & Education

I’m Inspired Foundation

Monty Gibson

Youth Development & Leadership

Texas Southwest Council- Scouting America

Mike Hall Jr.

Youth and Family Support

Big Mike Foundation

Jimmy Horn Jr.

Mental Health & Cancer Support

Even Kings Feel + The Gathering Place

Elgton Jenkins

Pediatric Cancer & Family Support

The Littlest Heroes

Jerry Jeudy

Trisomy 18 Awareness, Pediatric Healthcare & Youth Development

Trisomy 18 + Boys & Girls Club

Bobby Johnson

Mitochondrial Disease Awareness & Research

United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation

Dawand Jones

Breast Cancer Awareness & Research

Susan G Komen Breast Cancer Foundation

Quinshon Judkins

Youth Empowerment, Education & Community Support

A Kid Again + Human First Foundation

Easton Mascarenas-Arnold

Pediatric Healthcare & Youth Development

Stand Up For Cancer

Isaiah McGuire

Diabetes Awareness & Prevention

American Diabetes Association

Jaleel McLaughlin

Brain Tumor Awareness & Research

American Brain Tumor Association

Donovan McMillon

Cancer Support & Patient Resources

The Gathering Place

Zaire Mitchell-Paden

Cancer Awareness & Prevention

National Breast Cancer Foundation Inc.

Toriano Pride Jr.

Mental Health Awareness & Student-Athlete Wellness

Mental Health Leadership for Student-Athletes

Winston Reid

Violence Prevention & Community Safety

Cleveland Peacemakers Alliance + Utah Safety Council

Mike Rutenberg

Cancer Awareness & Prevention

American Cancer Society

Shedeur Sanders

Community Outreach & Family Support

Legendary Impact Foundation

Carson Schwesinger

Youth Football & Hunger Relief

Special Olympics Ohio + Greater Cleveland Food Bank

Rex Sunahara

Education & School Attendance

Stay in the Game! Attendance Network

Travis Switzer

Congenital Heart Defect Awareness & Support

Kids with Heart

Daniel Thomas

Autism Awareness & Acceptance

Autism Speaks

Jared Verse

Youth Development & Education

Boys and Girls Club of America

Denzel Ward

Heart Health

Make Them Know Your Name Foundation

Deshaun Watson

Jackson - Browns Give Back Special Guest

Deshaun Watson Foundation

Blake Whiteheart

Epilepsy Awareness & Education

Empowering Epilepsy

Quincy Williams

Cancer Awareness & Prevention

American Cancer Society

Luke Wypler

Animal Welfare & Rescue

Berea Animal Rescue Friends

Zak Zinter

Pediatric Brain Cancer (DIPG) Research

ChadTough Defeat DIPG

