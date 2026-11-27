BEREA, Ohio — Every NFL season there's a week where players get to wear custom cleats that mean something special to them. The Browns are gearing up to wear theirs this week as they take on the Las Vegas Raiders in My Cause My Cleats Week.
The Browns have a long list of players participating in My Cause My Cleats, an initiative that raises awareness and money for organizations and causes important to them. For rookie wide receiver KC Concepcion, his cause is personal.
Concepcion is representing Change & Impact Inc., which aims to break the stigma on stuttering, something Concepcion himself works through daily.
"My cause is kids that stutter," Concepcion said. "It means everything to me, just me having the vulnerability to come out and tell my story and then being able to help inspire others."
Others, like quarterback Deshaun Watson, are representing their personal foundations. Watsons' cleats represent The Deshaun Watson Foundation, and were designed by a 10-year-old fan named Jackson who's battling Hodgkin's lymphoma and recently visited the facility as a special guest.
"Jackson is the kid's name. He lives on a dairy farm," Watson said. "I just asked him, I was like, 'Would you be kind enough to design my cleats,' and it's super dope. When I saw it, it's like a cow shoe, and it has the cow tag, so he had his name on one side and my name on one side for the foundation."
Now some players, like punter Corey Bojorquez, are keeping their causes ultra local. Bojorquez is representing the Greater Cleveland Food Bank with his custom cleats.
"We're working with the Greater Cleveland Food Bank this year," Bojorquez said. "[Cleveland is] like family to us now. We've been here for five years and right off the bat when we got here, they took us in like we were their own. So this is our way to kind of give back to them, help them out."
And of course, long snapper Rex Sunahara, who, in representing the Browns' Stay in the Game! Attendance Network, had his cleats designed by students at his alma mater, Bay High School.
"I was so happy about it. I loved the Bay Village aspect of it, but then also the Stay in the Game aspect. All of the Browns stuff was; it went really, really well together, so I was really excited about it."
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Many of the players have personal connections to their causes, like rookie left tackle Spencer Fano, who is representing the American Cancer Society Northeast Ohio. His cleats honor the people in his life that have been impacted by cancer.
"Throughout my life I've had so many family members that have been impacted and have sadly passed away from cancer, so it means the world to me that I'm able to go out there and represent that on Sunday," Fano said.
In total, 40 Browns players, coaches and staff will be in their custom cleats and sneakers on Sunday against the Raiders, getting a primetime audience for the things that mean the most to them, which may be providing a little extra motivation as well, if you ask Concepcion.
"Being able to score a touchdown and showing the whole world the cleats," he said of his goals on Sunday.
Here is the list of causes, foundations, and organizations the Browns will be supporting on Sunday.
|Name
|Cause
|Organization
|Austin Blaske
|Diabetes Awareness & Prevention
|American Diabetes Association
|Mike Bajakian
|Prader-Willi Syndrome Awareness & Research
|Prader-Willi Syndrome Association
|Andrew Berry
|Youth Football & Education/ School Attendance
|Golden Guardians & Stay in the Game!
|Jeff Blasko
|Multiple Myeloma Research
|Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation
|Corey Bojorquez
|Hunger Relief & Food Insecurity
|Backpack program through Greater Cleveland Food Bank
|Tyson Campbell
|Youth Health. Fitness & Wellness
|Kidz in Shape Inc.
|KC Concepcion Jr.
|Youth Empowerment & Education
|Change & Impact, Inc.
|James Cook
|Crohn’s Disease & Ulcerative Colitis Awareness
|Crohn’s & Colitis UK
|Grant Delpit
|Youth & Community
|GD Express
|Obinna Eze
|Religious Freedom & Ending Christian Prosecution
|Nigeria American Football Association (NAFA)
|Spencer Fano
|Cancer Awareness & Prevention
|American Cancer Society Northeast Ohio
|Dillon Gabriel
|Youth Empowerment & Education
|I’m Inspired Foundation
|Monty Gibson
|Youth Development & Leadership
|Texas Southwest Council- Scouting America
|Mike Hall Jr.
|Youth and Family Support
|Big Mike Foundation
|Jimmy Horn Jr.
|Mental Health & Cancer Support
|Even Kings Feel + The Gathering Place
|Elgton Jenkins
|Pediatric Cancer & Family Support
|The Littlest Heroes
|Jerry Jeudy
|Trisomy 18 Awareness, Pediatric Healthcare & Youth Development
|Trisomy 18 + Boys & Girls Club
|Bobby Johnson
|Mitochondrial Disease Awareness & Research
|United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation
|Dawand Jones
|Breast Cancer Awareness & Research
|Susan G Komen Breast Cancer Foundation
|Quinshon Judkins
|Youth Empowerment, Education & Community Support
|A Kid Again + Human First Foundation
|Easton Mascarenas-Arnold
|Pediatric Healthcare & Youth Development
|Stand Up For Cancer
|Isaiah McGuire
|Diabetes Awareness & Prevention
|American Diabetes Association
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|Brain Tumor Awareness & Research
|American Brain Tumor Association
|Donovan McMillon
|Cancer Support & Patient Resources
|The Gathering Place
|Zaire Mitchell-Paden
|Cancer Awareness & Prevention
|National Breast Cancer Foundation Inc.
|Toriano Pride Jr.
|Mental Health Awareness & Student-Athlete Wellness
|Mental Health Leadership for Student-Athletes
|Winston Reid
|Violence Prevention & Community Safety
|Cleveland Peacemakers Alliance + Utah Safety Council
|Mike Rutenberg
|Cancer Awareness & Prevention
|American Cancer Society
|Shedeur Sanders
|Community Outreach & Family Support
|Legendary Impact Foundation
|Carson Schwesinger
|Youth Football & Hunger Relief
|Special Olympics Ohio + Greater Cleveland Food Bank
|Rex Sunahara
|Education & School Attendance
|Stay in the Game! Attendance Network
|Travis Switzer
|Congenital Heart Defect Awareness & Support
|Kids with Heart
|Daniel Thomas
|Autism Awareness & Acceptance
|Autism Speaks
|Jared Verse
|Youth Development & Education
|Boys and Girls Club of America
|Denzel Ward
|Heart Health
|Make Them Know Your Name Foundation
|Deshaun Watson
|Jackson - Browns Give Back Special Guest
|Deshaun Watson Foundation
|Blake Whiteheart
|Epilepsy Awareness & Education
|Empowering Epilepsy
|Quincy Williams
|Cancer Awareness & Prevention
|American Cancer Society
|Luke Wypler
|Animal Welfare & Rescue
|Berea Animal Rescue Friends
|Zak Zinter
|Pediatric Brain Cancer (DIPG) Research
|ChadTough Defeat DIPG