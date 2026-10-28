Browns players walk runway with young cancer patients in team's annual Halloween Fashion Show

CLEVELAND — As has become tradition, when spooky season arrives in October, Browns players put on their Halloween best and spend an evening walking the runway with little ones in their festive get-ups. It's the annual Browns Halloween Fashion Show, which was held Tuesday evening at Huntington Bank Field.

The event invites families with children who are patients at University Hospitals and The Littlest Heroes, an organization that provides emergency financial support for families battling pediatric cancer and other childhood illnesses, to spend the evening at the stadium with food and candy, and of course plenty of Halloween decor.

Patients come dressed in costume, and then get paired with a Browns player in a costume of their own, to walk down the runway and show off their festive attire.

This year, 14 players attended the event:



WR KC Concepcion Jr.

T Spencer Fano

CB Myles Harden

C Elgton Jenkins

RB Quinshon Judkins

S Donovan McMillon

LB Winston Reid

LS Rex Sunahara

K Andre Szmyt

C Luke Wypler

LB Carson Schwesinger

LB Quincy Williams

S Grant Delpit

S Zion Washington

There was a collection of standout costumes. Szmyt and Sunahara dressed as a banana and a giraffe, respectively, had some favorites of their own.

"Carson always looks good as a pirate, so that's a great one. KC brought his own, like that wasn't even back there. He just had a Fred costume, so that was cool," Sunahara said.

"I think Quincy's Joker is great," Szmyt added.

Some of the little ones were a bit shy to walk the runway. Players helped encourage them, held their hand along the way, and walked them through some iconic poses at the end of the runway. Other kids were bold and ready to run out and show off their costumes, like a little boy dressed as Lightning McQueen from Disney-Pixar's Cars series, who hit a "Ka-Chow!" at the end of his walk.

For some of the players, Tuesday's fashion show meant a little extra, like Fano, who dressed as Super Mario for the fashion show.

"I have so many family members that have gone through this. My best friend, we were both 17, passed away with cancer, so it means the world for me to be able to come out here and hang out with them," Fano said.

From an impromptu sumo wrestling match on the runway between Fano and a young boy to a special handshake between Williams and a little one, there were plenty of smiles and laughs throughout the night and even more unforgettable memories for the young participants and their families.

"Positive moments, great memories, and then on top of that, just having some fun for these couple of moments," Williams said.

Here are some of the costumes and moments from the night:

Camryn Justice Browns tackle Spencer Fano dressed as Super Mario walks the runway with another little Super Mario.

Camryn Justice Browns center Elgton Jenkins, dressed as a referee, walks the runway with two little ones dressed as a banana and a Power Ranger.

Camryn Justice Browns linebacker Quincy Williams, dressed as The Joker, and kicker Andre Szmyt, dressed as a banana, accompany a little girl, dressed as Rumi from K-Pop Demon Hunters, down the runway.

Camryn Justice Browns running back Quinshon Judkins, dressed as a shark, walks a little boy dressed as a Ghostbuster down the runway.

Camryn Justice Browns safety Zion Washington, dressed as a Thanksgiving turkey, walks a little boy dressed as SpongeBob SquarePants down the runway.

Camryn Justice Browns linebacker Winston Reid, dressed as a cow, hits an emote with a young child dressed as Peely Bone from Fortnite.

Camryn Justice Browns safety Donovan McMillon, dressed as Buddy the Elf, clicks his heels as he walks the runway with a young boy dressed as a rooster rider.

Camryn Justice Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger, dressed as a Minion, and long snapper Rex Sunahara, dressed as a giraffe, walks the runway with a young child dressed as Remy from Ratatouille.

Camryn Justice Browns wide receiver KC Concepcion, dressed as Fred from Scooby-Doo, walks the runway with a child dressed as SpongeBob SquarePants.

Camryn Justice Browns center Luke Wypler, dressed as an astronaut, walks the runway with a young boy dressed as Lightning McQueen from Cars.

Camryn Justice Browns cornerback Myles Haren, dressed as Cookie Monster, walks the runway with a little girl dressed as a mermaid princess.

Camryn Justice Browns safety Grant Delpit, dressed as The Grinch, walks the runway with a little girl dressed as a mermaid.

Camryn Justice Browns linebacker Quincy Williams, dressed as The Joker, fist-bumps a young boy dressed in a Minecraft costume as they walk the runway.

Camryn Justice Browns long snapper, dressed as a giraffe, and kicker Andre Szmyt, dressed as a banana, walk the runway with a young girl dressed as a Dalmatian.

Camryn Justice Browns wide receiver KC Concepcion, dressed as Fred from Scooby-Doo, and safety Zion Washington, dressed as Woody from Toy Story, walk the runway with a child dressed as a character from Anamaniacs.

Camryn Justice Browns safety Donovan McMillon, dressed as Mr. Incredible, walks the runway with a little boy dressed as Spider-Man,

Camryn Justice Browns linebacker Winston Reid, dressed as a cow, walks the runway with a child dressed as a Power Ranger.

Camryn Justice Browns center Luke Wypler, dressed as an alligator, and cornerback Myles Harden, dressed as Fred Flintstone, walk the runway with a young girl dressed as Beaker from The Muppets.

Camryn Justice Browns tackle Spencer Fano, dressed as Super Mario, walks the runway with a young boy dressed as a sumo wrestler.

Camryn Justice Browns kicker Andre Szmyt, dressed as a banana, and linebacker Carson Schwesinger, dressed as Captain Jack Sparrow, walk the runway with a spooky skeleton pirate at the Browns' annual Halloween Fashion Show.