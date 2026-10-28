Browns players walk runway with young cancer patients in team's annual Halloween Fashion Show
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The event invites families with children who are patients at University Hospitals and The Littlest Heroes, an organization that provides emergency financial support for families battling pediatric cancer and other childhood illnesses, to spend the evening at the stadium with food and candy, and of course plenty of Halloween decor.
CLEVELAND — As has become tradition, when spooky season arrives in October, Browns players put on their Halloween best and spend an evening walking the runway with little ones in their festive get-ups. It's the annual Browns Halloween Fashion Show, which was held Tuesday evening at Huntington Bank Field.
The event invites families with children who are patients at University Hospitals and The Littlest Heroes, an organization that provides emergency financial support for families battling pediatric cancer and other childhood illnesses, to spend the evening at the stadium with food and candy, and of course plenty of Halloween decor.
Patients come dressed in costume, and then get paired with a Browns player in a costume of their own, to walk down the runway and show off their festive attire.
This year, 14 players attended the event:
WR KC Concepcion Jr.
T Spencer Fano
CB Myles Harden
C Elgton Jenkins
RB Quinshon Judkins
S Donovan McMillon
LB Winston Reid
LS Rex Sunahara
K Andre Szmyt
C Luke Wypler
LB Carson Schwesinger
LB Quincy Williams
S Grant Delpit
S Zion Washington
There was a collection of standout costumes. Szmyt and Sunahara dressed as a banana and a giraffe, respectively, had some favorites of their own.
"Carson always looks good as a pirate, so that's a great one. KC brought his own, like that wasn't even back there. He just had a Fred costume, so that was cool," Sunahara said.
"I think Quincy's Joker is great," Szmyt added.
Some of the little ones were a bit shy to walk the runway. Players helped encourage them, held their hand along the way, and walked them through some iconic poses at the end of the runway. Other kids were bold and ready to run out and show off their costumes, like a little boy dressed as Lightning McQueen from Disney-Pixar's Cars series, who hit a "Ka-Chow!" at the end of his walk.
For some of the players, Tuesday's fashion show meant a little extra, like Fano, who dressed as Super Mario for the fashion show.
"I have so many family members that have gone through this. My best friend, we were both 17, passed away with cancer, so it means the world for me to be able to come out here and hang out with them," Fano said.
From an impromptu sumo wrestling match on the runway between Fano and a young boy to a special handshake between Williams and a little one, there were plenty of smiles and laughs throughout the night and even more unforgettable memories for the young participants and their families.
"Positive moments, great memories, and then on top of that, just having some fun for these couple of moments," Williams said.
Here are some of the costumes and moments from the night:
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