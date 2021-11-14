Watch
Browns QB Baker Mayfield evaluated in medical tent after taking big hit

Steven Senne/AP
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) walks into the medical tent to be examined during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Baker Mayfield injured
Posted at 3:23 PM, Nov 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-14 15:33:29-05

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield left the field Sunday in the game against the Patriots, getting evaluated in the medical tent after a big hit in the third quarter.

On 2nd-and-10 on New England's 40 yard line, Mayfield attempted a short pass to D'Ernest Johnson, which was incomplete. During the play, Patriots outside linebacker Matthew Judon took down Mayfield.

Mayfield walked off the field gingerly and was evaluated in the medical tent, but came out and sat in the bench shortly after.

Backup quarterback Case Keenum took the field for Mayfield, who is questionable to return with a right knee injury.

It's likely Mayfield remains out of the game as the Patriots boast a 31 point lead early in the fourth quarter.

Mayfield entered the game already playing through a left shoulder injury and a foot injury that limited him in practice during the week.

