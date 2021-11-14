Browns QB Baker Mayfield evaluated in medical tent after taking big hit

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield left the field Sunday in the game against the Patriots, getting evaluated in the medical tent after a big hit in the third quarter.

On 2nd-and-10 on New England's 40 yard line, Mayfield attempted a short pass to D'Ernest Johnson, which was incomplete. During the play, Patriots outside linebacker Matthew Judon took down Mayfield.

Mayfield walked off the field gingerly and was evaluated in the medical tent, but came out and sat in the bench shortly after.

Backup quarterback Case Keenum took the field for Mayfield, who is questionable to return with a right knee injury.

It's likely Mayfield remains out of the game as the Patriots boast a 31 point lead early in the fourth quarter.

Mayfield entered the game already playing through a left shoulder injury and a foot injury that limited him in practice during the week.

Camryn Justice is a digital content producer at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Twitter @camijustice.

