Browns QB Baker Mayfield honors fallen Navy Corpsman Max Soviak with custom cleats

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been known to pay respect to members of the military often and with a pair of custom cleats did just that for Navy Corpsman Max Soviak, who was killed in a bombing while serving in Afghanistan last month.

Soviak, a native of Berlin Heights, died on Aug. 26 during an attack at the Abbey Gates of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. He was one of 13 service members killed in the airport bombing. Soviak was on a mission to evacuate Americans and allies from Afghanistan before the Taliban took control.

Photo courtesy of the Soviak Family. Max Soviak.

A public procession was held on Sept. 8 when Soviak's body arrived home. He was buried on Sept. 13.

Mayfield paid his respects in a special way, reaching out to Marcus Rivero, a custom cleat designer, and collaborated on a project to honor Soviak.

Rivero said when Mayfield reached out to him about the design he knew he had to make it happen.

The cleats feature Soviak in his Navy uniform and the words "Rest In Peace Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak."

