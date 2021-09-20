Watch
Browns QB Baker Mayfield honors fallen Navy Corpsman Max Soviak with custom cleats

Kirk Irwin/AP
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) warms up prior to the start of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
Posted at 8:22 PM, Sep 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-19 20:22:41-04

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been known to pay respect to members of the military often and with a pair of custom cleats did just that for Navy Corpsman Max Soviak, who was killed in a bombing while serving in Afghanistan last month.

Soviak, a native of Berlin Heights, died on Aug. 26 during an attack at the Abbey Gates of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. He was one of 13 service members killed in the airport bombing. Soviak was on a mission to evacuate Americans and allies from Afghanistan before the Taliban took control.

Max Soviak.

A public procession was held on Sept. 8 when Soviak's body arrived home. He was buried on Sept. 13.

Mayfield paid his respects in a special way, reaching out to Marcus Rivero, a custom cleat designer, and collaborated on a project to honor Soviak.

Rivero said when Mayfield reached out to him about the design he knew he had to make it happen.

The cleats feature Soviak in his Navy uniform and the words "Rest In Peace Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
