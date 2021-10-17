Watch
Browns QB Baker Mayfield leaves field, evaluated in medical tent, returns to game

David Richard/AP
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield looks to throw during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Baker Mayfield
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield left the field with a left shoulder injury sustained in the third quarter of the game against the Arizona Cardinals, but made his way back to the game shortly after.

Mayfield was sacked by Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt on 2nd-and-13 on Arizona's 45-yard line, fumbling the ball and curling up in apparent pain.

Players on both teams took a knee as medical staff rushed the field to evaluate Mayfield, who eventually got up and walked off the field under his own power.

Mayfield entered the medical tent on the sideline and after leaving and heading back in multiple times, Mayfield put on his helmet and returned to the game.

The team announced that the injury was to his left shoulder, which he previously injured in the Week 2 game against the Texans. Mayfield partially tore his labrum and has been wearing a harness since.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
