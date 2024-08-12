Browns QB Deshaun Watson expected to play in third preseason game against Seahawks

BEREA, Ohio — Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson did not play in the first preseason game against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday. He will not play in this Saturday's preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings. But he will soon get game action, head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed.

Stefanski said the plan right now is for Watson to get some game reps in the third preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks on Aug. 24.

On Sunday, Stefanski confirmed Watson has been cleared for contact and will get the "vast majority of the reps" against the Vikings when they come to Berea for joint work but noted he will not play in that game this weekend.

However, it was important for Watson to get some real game-speed work before Week 1, which is why they have a tentative plan to play him in the final preseason game.

"We have a plan. We've been pretty consistent with what we've done over the years—give or take a few players, give or take a few reps and those type of things. So, we have a plan. I think it's important to see how you come out of the practice this week before you really make the final say on what you're going to do in that last week," Stefanski said.

With Watson expected to play, many of the starters who were held out against the Packers and will be held out again against the Vikings are likely to play some against the Seahawks.

Watson has played in just 12 total games over the past three years, sitting out in 2021, serving an 11-game suspension in his first season with Cleveland in 2022 and sustaining the shoulder injury that ended his season after playing in just six games last year.

The Browns will hope for a rust-free version of their franchise quarterback for Week 1, which they'll have to achieve with the few preseason reps he's set to take next Saturday.

You can catch all the action of this weekend's game and next weekend's game on News 5. Browns Countdown will begin at 3:30 p.m. with kickoff at 4:25 p.m. for the game against the Vikings. Then, make sure to stay tuned in for all the postgame coverage immediately after the game.

The final preseason game against Seattle has a 10 p.m. local kickoff time.

