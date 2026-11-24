CLEVELAND — Just a few days before Thanksgiving, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, working with his foundation, "The Deshaun Watson Foundation," and Browns Give Back, hosted two turkey drives in Cleveland — helping hand out 2,000 turkeys, canned goods, and other items to residents in need.

On Monday, Watson, his wife Jilly, and plenty of other volunteers spent the afternoon handing out the turkeys and other items for Thanksgiving meals to the community.

"We want to just make sure that everyone in the city was able to enjoy the holidays, have some food on their table, but also meet faces and people that cheer me on every Sunday. So this is such a blessing. I'm stumbling over my words because I'm super excited," Watson said. "That's what I love to do is just coming back to the community and city."

Watson and the Browns held their giveaway at two separate locations; their first stop was at Fairfax Recreation Center. Community members lined up on foot and in their cars to receive a free Thanksgiving meal.

Many residents, like Dionne Thomas Carmichael, expressed their gratitude for the gesture on Monday.

"Maybe people just don't understand how wonderful that is. It seems small and maybe insignificant to people who have a lot — but for folks who are marginal, it is wonderful," she said.

After getting through the long line of residents at the Fairfax Rec Center, Watson and company took their giveaway down the street to Zelma Watson George Recreation Center, where another long line of cars and people awaited them.

As he handed out the Thanksgiving meal items, loading cars and vans up with the bagged goods, Watson took pictures, signed autographs and shook hands with excited recipients of the food.

"It means so much to me. Everything touched my heart. Deshaun Watson has come a long way, bringing all these turkeys. It's just a blessing. It's a blessing; it's a total blessing to be here, to receive this free turkey, this free gift," said a Cleveland resident named Karen, who had been in line since 8:45 a.m.

The event was one that came with some controversy leading up to it after two Cleveland City Council members reportedly pushed back on Watson's event, according to Ideastream Public Media.

Still, Watson held his two events on Cleveland's East Side and said he was grateful to be able to give back to the community.

"I was raised in a similar community as this, being able to go to church foundations when I was growing up, receiving turkeys, canned food, so for me this is, it's kind of home because it brings back memories when I was a little kid," Watson said. "I think just being able to, again, to see the smiles and just the excitement and just the happiness and the great energy and spirit from the people in the community is always amazing."

With help from the Browns and his foundation, Watson was able to provide thousands of meals, but he said even handing out a few would have made him feel successful in his efforts.

"If it's five people, it's a great turnout to us. Whatever we need to do for people to be able to be happy, have a great holiday again, and then just be able to serve and give people, everyone, hope and smiles on their faces for the holidays, it's always a blessing. So the turnout has been awesome," Watson said.