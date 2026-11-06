Browns QB Deshaun Watson returns to practice Friday, but Shedeur Sanders will start against Saints

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns are preparing for their Week 9 matchup and have been doing so with quarterback Shedeur Sanders taking first-team reps while Deshaun Watson was placed in concussion protocol. However, on Friday, a new development emerged: Watson was able to return for the final practice of the week. However, the Browns aren't taking chances and will start Sanders on Sunday against the Saints.

Watson was placed in concussion protocol on Tuesday stemming from a hit he took in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Watson left the game to be evaluated for a concussion but was cleared to return on the next drive and finished the game.

However, after two additional evaluations Sunday evening and Monday morning, the Browns said that Watson began experiencing concussion symptoms on Monday night, which prompted them to place him in the concussion protocol.

Head coach Todd Monken said Shedeur Sanders would get first-team reps this week with Watson sidelined, preparing for Sanders to possibly make his first start of the season.

Watson missed Wednesday and Thursday's practice in concussion protocol, and while he remains in it, he returned in a limited fashion on Friday.

The Browns are listing Watson as questionable for Sunday's game and have decided to start Sanders.

Sanders made his regular-season debut last week, completing all three passes he attempted on the drive he took over when Watson left for the concussion evaluation, but he couldn't move the chains for a fresh set of downs. He'll get a brand new chance and a full game to try again in New Orleans.

Last season, in his rookie year, Sanders played in eight games, starting the final seven. In that time, Sanders and the Browns went 3-4 as Sanders threw for 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns with a 57.2% completion rate and 10 interceptions.

Monken said he wasn't sure whether Watson would be QB2 on Sunday if he clears protocol on Saturday. If not, Dillon Gabriel would move up to QB2, with Taylen Green at QB3.