Browns QB Deshaun Watson ruled out of 49ers game, P.J. Walker to start

BEREA, Ohio — The Browns are coming off their early bye week, set to take on the undefeated San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday—but rather than come off the bye healthy, the team has several key players dealing with an injury.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson has been ruled out of Sunday's game due to injury.

Watson was thought to be unlikely to play on Thursday after missing three practices that week as he rehabs a rotator cuff contusion he sustained against the Titans that sidelined him for the Ravens game and has carried over through the bye into Week 6.

RELATED: With Browns QB Deshaun Watson missing 3rd practice of week, eyes shift to P.J. Walker.

With Watson out, veteran P.J. Walker will get the start on Sunday.

"Talented player," head coach Kevin Stefanski said of Walker on Wednesday after naming him the backup for the week. "A very athletic player, strong arm, can throw it to all areas of the field, very intelligent. So, he’s fit in well with us.”

Njoku is healing from burns he sustained in an accident at home two days before the Ravens game. The tight end played through the severe burns in that game, wearing a mask underneath his helmet but still managing to finish the game as the Browns' top receiver despite what was an unquestionably painful experience.

After the bye, Njoku was sidelined from practice, taking it easy on the wounds he sustained. However, he returned to practice on Friday, putting him in play for Sunday's game against the Niners.

Bitonio is dealing with a knee injury that saw him leave the Ravens game on crutches. He missed the week of practice with that injury, not typical for the ever-present veteran.

The knee injury could end Bitonio's 102-game streak. He hasn't missed a snap since 2017. With the guard uncertain for Sunday, that streak may come to an end.

Meanwhile, rookie wide receiver Cedric Tillman worked to the side for the second straight practice, dealing with a hip injury.