Browns QB Deshaun Watson will not play in final preseason game, slated to be ready Week 1

SEATTLE — The uncertainty surrounding quarterback Deshaun Watson's appearance in a preseason game finally has some clarity, and despite the original plan being for Watson to take the field Saturday against the Seahawks, that's no longer the case.

Watson will not play on Saturday, sidelined for all three preseason games ahead of the 2024 season.

The quarterback has been fully ramped up through practice this training camp after easing into a regular throwing schedule as part of his shoulder rehab. He's been fully cleared for contact, has participated in 7-on-7s and 11-on-11s in camp and took the majority of the reps against the Minnesota Vikings in their joint practice sessions.

In that week of joint practices, head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed that the team's plan was for Watson to play in the final preseason game against the Seahawks. However, Watson seemed to not know about that plan, saying when asked about it that it was his first time hearing of the plan but "if I am, I'm playing."

He then added, 'That's fine with me."

This past week, that plan seemed to be walked back with Stefanski saying that while most starters should expect to play, every player would be evaluated individually regarding if they'd play and for how long.

“Like I told you guys, the plan is for him to play. I always take in information, so I’m going to make sure I talk to him and work through that this week. I’m not going to get into who plays and how much just yet, but going to certainly work through that in the next couple of days," Stefanski said.

On Wednesday, Watson was limited in practice, taking some early 11-on-11 reps before watching the rest of practice. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said that Watson was dealing with some "general arm soreness" but was not concerned about it. Backup Jameis Winston took the rest of the first-team reps for the day.

RELATED: Browns QB Deshaun Watson limited at practice with 'general arm soreness' ahead of final preseason game

A practice report released by the team for Thursday, which was not open to media, said that Watson returned to throwing, but it was announced Saturday that Watson had been ruled out for the last preseason game.

In the past three seasons, Watson has played in just 12 games, sitting out in 2021, suspended six games in 2022 and sustaining the season-ending shoulder injury after playing in just six games last season. His last game reps came in November of 2023, and he'll now wait a little longer to get back on the field.

While he won't play Saturday, Watson is still slated for a Week 1 return and should be ready to return to gamer action for the first time in nearly 10 months when the Browns host the Dallas Cowboys on Sep. 8 for the season and home, opener.

In the meantime, other Browns starters are expected to take the field for some of Saturday's game against the Seahawks, which is set to kick off at 10 p.m. You can catch the game right here on News 5, with pregame coverage beginning at 9 p.m.