Browns QB Dillon Gabriel up for Rookie of the Week Award for Week 10

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns may have suffered their worst loss of the year to the New York Jets on Sunday, but rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel received some recognition from the league despite the loss, nominated for the NFL's Rookie of the Week Award for Week 10.

Gabriel completed 17 of his 32 passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 54 yards with an 88.9 QB rating.

Also up for the award are:



Saints QB Tyler Shough (19-for-27, 282 yards, two touchdowns)

Patriots RB TreVeyon Henderson (150 scrimmage yards, two rushing touchdowns)

Buccaneers WR Emeka Egbuka (six catches, 115 yards, one touchdown)

Falcons DE Jalon Walker (six tackles, one for loss, a forced fumble and fumble recovery)

Seahawks DB Nick Emmanwori (nine tackles, four passes defended, a half sack)

Gabriel joins running back Quinshon Judkins, linebacker Carson Schwesinger and tight end Harold Fannin Jr., who have all received nominations this season for the Rookie of the Week Award.

Voting for the award is open and can be done by clicking here.