Browns QB Jameis Winston nominated for FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week award after win over Ravens

CLEVELAND — Quarterback play had struggled in Cleveland for the first seven games of the season.

But after Jameis Winston, who started Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens following Deshaun Watson's season-ending Achilles injury, stepped on the field—the outing has been recognized by the league.

Winston has been nominated for the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week, an award that fans can vote on during each week of the regular season, selecting the two players from a group of six who displayed the best offensive performance.

On Sunday against the Ravens, Winston threw 27-for-41 with 334 yards and three touchdowns. He notched a 115.3 passer rating and completed 65.9% of his passes.

It was the first time all season the Browns had a quarterback throw for more than 200 yards, and the first time the offense scored more than 20 points.

Winston brought a spark to the offense and is now up for the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week award.

Also nominated this week are Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins, Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, Bills running back James Cook, Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, and 49ers tight end George Kittle.

