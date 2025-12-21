Browns QB Shedeur Sanders leaves field with injury in game against Bills

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders left the field in the first half of Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills with an injury, forcing the Browns to turn to backup rookie Dillon Gabriel at the position.

Sanders' injury happened around the 6:30 mark in the second quarter of the game. He walked off the field with Dr. James Voos with an apparent pinky injury on his throwing hand.

Sanders had completed 10 of his 13 passes for 109 yards and a touchdown with an interception before the injury.

Cameras captured Sanders with a bloody pinky as he walked toward the blue medical tent, which they opted out of and was taken straight to the locker room for evaluation.

With Sanders out for evaluation, the Browns called on Gabriel to step in at quarterback, which ended with a sack on third down, with the Browns scoring with a 24-yard field goal by Andre Szmyt.

After the Bills drove downfield for a touchdown on their next drive, the Browns' offense trotted on the field, and Sanders was back in the mix, his pinky bandaged.

The Browns will continue monitoring the injury throughout the game.

