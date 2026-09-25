Browns QB Shedeur Sanders named Week 3 NFLPA Community MVP after East Cleveland backpack giveaway

BEREA, Ohio. — Three days after Shedeur Sanders spent the afternoon in East Cleveland, handing out 500 backpacks to students in the East Cleveland City School District, the Browns quarterback has been named the Week 3 NFLPA Community MVP.

The players' union recognizes players each week for their service to their communities. As a result of Sanders' involvment with the youth in East Cleveland this week, the NFLPA awarded him this week's honor and, as a result, donated $10,000 to his Legendary Impact Foundation.

On Tuesday, Sanders partnered with Chase Bank, the East Cleveland City School District, and Pizza Hut and its BOOK IT! Program to deliver 500 backpacks filled with school supplies, along with pizza and ice cream from Pammy’s Ice Cream, to Kirk Middle School and Caledonia Elementary School.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders was in East Cleveland on Tuesday, handing out backpacks full of school supplies to 500 students in the district.

Browns QB Shedeur Sanders gives away 500 backpacks in East Cleveland

RELATED: Browns QB Shedeur Sanders gives away 500 backpacks in East Cleveland

"I chose two schools in East Cleveland because I understand. I got a lot of people that have been telling me about the city, about the areas and everything, and I felt like, 'Why not?' I like going to different places a lot of people wouldn't go and show the positive side of things because if you just look online and stuff, you only see the negativity about parts of East Cleveland and different parts of Cleveland," Sanders said on Tuesday.

Sanders is now also eligible, alongside the other players who are named Community MVPs this season, for the annual Alan Page Community Award, which is the NFLPA’s highest player honor for outstanding community service and includes an additional $100,000 donation to the player's foundation of choice.