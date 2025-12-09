Browns QB Shedeur Sanders, TE Harold Fannin Jr. both nominated for NFL's Rookie of the Week

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns may have lost their Week 14 matchup with the Tennessee Titans, but the team has two rookies being acknowledged for their efforts to fight for a different outcome, with both quarterback Shedeur Sanders and tight end Harold Fannin Jr. nominated for the NFL's Rookie of the Week Award.

Sanders had a standout game against the Titans, throwing for 364 yards and three touchdowns with 29 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown and one interception. Sanders pushed the ball downfield two scores and led back-to-back touchdown drives to give the Browns a chance at the win, only falling to the Titans after the Browns had two failed 2-point conversions. His passing yards tied for the third most by a Browns rookie in a game in franchise history, only under two of Baker Mayfield's games. His outing also led the Browns to name him the starting quarterback for the last four games of the season, allowing him to continue showing off his progress on the field.

Fannin also aided in the attempt at a comeback win, the Browns' leading receiver for the game with 114 yards on eight catches. Fannin found the end zone, the final score of the day that had the potential to tie things up at the end of the fourth quarter. Fannin made an impressive contested catch in the corner of the end zone for six on a pass from Sanders.

Sanders and Fannin are up against four other players for the weekly award:



Broncos running back RJ Harvey (100 scrimmage yards, 1 touchdown)

Saints running back Devin Neal (84 scrimmage yards, 1 touchdown)

Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori (6 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 1 pass defended, 1 interception, blocked kick)

Patriots safety Kevin Winston (5 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 2 passes defended)

This is Sanders' first time nominated for the weekly award, and Fannin's second. This season, running backs Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson, quarterback Dillon Gabriel and linebacker Carson Schwesinger have all also been nominated, with Schwesinger the lone winner so far.