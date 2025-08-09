Browns QB Shedeur Sanders throws 1st NFL touchdown in preseason game against Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Cleveland Browns have taken the field for the first game action of 2025, kicking off their preseason in Charlotte against the Carolina Panthers. With rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders getting the start on Friday, his first NFL game has now also come with his first NFL touchdown.

Sanders was named the starter for Friday's preseason debut and entered the game with a heavy workload as the team opted to hold out the majority of starters, veteran Joe Flacco, and quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel and Kenny Pickett who are dealing with hamstring injuries.

Ihn the first quarter, Sanders had made some completions, but the drives had stalled and ended in either punts or turnovers on down. But as the first quarter came to an end and the Browns were punting, the Panthers muffed it and linebacker Nathaniel "Bookie" Watson was there to recover at Carolina's 10-yard line.

With the ball back in their hands in the red zone, Sanders had a prime opportunity to get the Browns on the board. A three-yard run started the drive and on the next pass, Sanders showed off the ability he was renowned for in college—his accuracy.

Sanders threw with anticipation, finding a small window in the end zone where wide receiver Kaden Davis was running through in coverage. The ball, perfectly placed with perfect timing, was caught by Davis to tie things up 7-7.

As Sanders walked off coolly, he hit his signature celebration—putting his wrist in the air. \

The Browns plan is for Sanders to play most of Friday's game, and to play a good amount in the second preseason game next week, so while he has his first NFL touchdown, he's looking to add plenty more in the near future.