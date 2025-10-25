Browns QB2 Shedeur Sanders added to injury report, Bailey Zappe elevated from practice squad

FOXBOROUGH, MA — The Cleveland Browns added a third injured player to their report ahead of Sunday's game against the New England Patriots, listing quarterback Shedeur Sanders as questionable for the game.

Sanders, who has served as QB2 behind fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel for the three games, was a late addition to the injury report. Sanders was added on Saturday after experiencing some tightness in his back.

To ensure depth, the Browns elevated quarterback Bailey Zappe from the practice squad to the active roster.

The Browns also elevated defensive tackle Sam Kamara from the practice squad to the active roster on Saturday.

Following Friday's practice in Berea, the Browns had two players receive injury designations for the game. Defensive tackle Adin Huntington and tight end David Njoku were both listed as questionable for the game.

Huntington is working through concussion protocol after leaving the game against the Dolphins with a head injury. Njoku is working back from a knee injury sustained against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6.

The Browns will use the next 24 hours to determine if Sanders, Huntington, and Njoku will be able to take the field.

Sunday's game kicks off at 1 p.m. inside Gillette Stadium.