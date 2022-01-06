Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield sets date for shoulder surgery, source says

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has scheduled his shoulder surgery, a source told News 5.

Mayfield will be heading to Los Angeles to get the torn labrum in his left shoulder repaired on Jan. 15.

It was announced on Tuesday that Mayfield was not going to play in the season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals and he was placed on the injured reserve list on Wednesday.

Mayfield had been playing with that injury since Week 2 of the season.

He missed only one game with the injury and wore a harness to limit his range of motion to prevent further injury.

"I've made the decision, we've had discussions, I am going to have surgery. I am going to get this shoulder fixed, be able to come back next year at 100% so that's been decided," Mayfield said on Monday night.

RELATED: Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield won’t play season finale against Bengals