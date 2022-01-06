Watch
SportsBrowns

Actions

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield sets date for shoulder surgery, source says

items.[0].image.alt
Don Wright/AP
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) gestures during the second half an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
Browns Steelers Football
Posted at 10:00 PM, Jan 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-05 22:00:06-05

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has scheduled his shoulder surgery, a source told News 5.

Mayfield will be heading to Los Angeles to get the torn labrum in his left shoulder repaired on Jan. 15.

It was announced on Tuesday that Mayfield was not going to play in the season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals and he was placed on the injured reserve list on Wednesday.

Mayfield had been playing with that injury since Week 2 of the season.

He missed only one game with the injury and wore a harness to limit his range of motion to prevent further injury.

"I've made the decision, we've had discussions, I am going to have surgery. I am going to get this shoulder fixed, be able to come back next year at 100% so that's been decided," Mayfield said on Monday night.

RELATED: Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield won’t play season finale against Bengals

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
What Happened Now?

BROWNS 2021 SCHEDULE

Preseason

WEEK 1 · W · Sat 8/14 · 7:00 PM at Jacksonville Jaguars (23-13)
WEEK 2 · W · Sun 8/22 · 1:00 PM vs. New York Giants (17-13)
WEEK 3 · W · Sun 8/29 · 8:00 PM at Atlanta Falcons (19-10)

Regular Season

WEEK 1 · L ·Sun 9/12 · 4:25 PM EST at Kansas City Chiefs (33-29)

WEEK 2 · W · Thu 9/19 · 1:00 PM EST Houston Texans (31-21)

WEEK 3 · W · Sun 9/26 · 1:00 PM EST Chicago Bears (26-6)

WEEK 4 · W · Sun 10/3 · 1:00 PM EST at Minnesota Vikings (14-7)

WEEK 5 · L· Sun 10/10 · 4:05 PM EST at Los Angeles Chargers (47-42)

WEEK 6 · L· Sun 10/17 · 4:05 PM EST Arizona Cardinals (37-14)

WEEK 7 · W · Thu 10/21 · 8:20 PM EST Denver Broncos (17-14)

WEEK 8 · L · Sun 10/31 · 1:00 PM EST Pittsburgh Steelers (15-10)

WEEK 9 · W · Sun 11/7 · 1:00 PM EST at Cincinnati Bengals (41-16)

WEEK 10 · L · Sun 11/14 · 1:00 PM EST at New England Patriots (45-7)

WEEK 11 · W · Sun 11/21 · 1:00 PM EST Detroit Lions (13-10)

WEEK 12 · L · Sun 11/28 · 8:20 PM EST at Baltimore Ravens (16-10)

WEEK 13 · BYE

WEEK 14 · W · Mon 12/12 · 1:00 PM EST Baltimore Ravens (24-22)

WEEK 15 · L · Mon Dec. 20 · 5:00 PM Las Vegas Raiders (16-14)

WEEK 16 · L · Sat 12/25 · 4:30 PM at Green Bay Packers (24-22)

WEEK 17 · Mon 1/3 · 8:15 PM EST at Pittsburgh Steelers (ESPN)

WEEK 18 · Sun 1/9 · 1:00 PM EST Cincinnati Bengals (CBS)