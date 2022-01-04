Watch
SportsBrowns

Actions

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield won’t play season finale against Bengals

items.[0].image.alt
Don Wright/AP
Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller (77) and offensive tackle James Hudson (66) pick up quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) after Mayfield was sacked by the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half an NFL football game, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
Browns Steelers Football
Posted at 1:37 PM, Jan 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-04 13:47:22-05

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed Tuesday that quarterback Baker Mayfield will not play in the season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

"I'm frustrated for Baker to not be able to finish the season," Stefanski said Tuesday.

After Monday’s game, Mayfield said that the decision to play next week was something he planned to discuss not just with the team—but with his agent and family.

After a tough loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday, Mayfield confirmed he will undergo surgery to repair his torn labrum, an injury he has played through since Week 2 of the season.

Mayfield missed only one game with the injury and wore a harness to limit his range of motion to prevent further injury.

"I've made the decision, we've had discussions, I am going to have surgery. I am going to get this shoulder fixed, be able to come back next year at 100% so that's been decided," Mayfield said on Monday night.

RELATED: After loss to Steelers, Browns QB Baker Mayfield confirms he'll have surgery on shoulder

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
What Happened Now?

BROWNS 2021 SCHEDULE

Preseason

WEEK 1 · W · Sat 8/14 · 7:00 PM at Jacksonville Jaguars (23-13)
WEEK 2 · W · Sun 8/22 · 1:00 PM vs. New York Giants (17-13)
WEEK 3 · W · Sun 8/29 · 8:00 PM at Atlanta Falcons (19-10)

Regular Season

WEEK 1 · L ·Sun 9/12 · 4:25 PM EST at Kansas City Chiefs (33-29)

WEEK 2 · W · Thu 9/19 · 1:00 PM EST Houston Texans (31-21)

WEEK 3 · W · Sun 9/26 · 1:00 PM EST Chicago Bears (26-6)

WEEK 4 · W · Sun 10/3 · 1:00 PM EST at Minnesota Vikings (14-7)

WEEK 5 · L· Sun 10/10 · 4:05 PM EST at Los Angeles Chargers (47-42)

WEEK 6 · L· Sun 10/17 · 4:05 PM EST Arizona Cardinals (37-14)

WEEK 7 · W · Thu 10/21 · 8:20 PM EST Denver Broncos (17-14)

WEEK 8 · L · Sun 10/31 · 1:00 PM EST Pittsburgh Steelers (15-10)

WEEK 9 · W · Sun 11/7 · 1:00 PM EST at Cincinnati Bengals (41-16)

WEEK 10 · L · Sun 11/14 · 1:00 PM EST at New England Patriots (45-7)

WEEK 11 · W · Sun 11/21 · 1:00 PM EST Detroit Lions (13-10)

WEEK 12 · L · Sun 11/28 · 8:20 PM EST at Baltimore Ravens (16-10)

WEEK 13 · BYE

WEEK 14 · W · Mon 12/12 · 1:00 PM EST Baltimore Ravens (24-22)

WEEK 15 · L · Mon Dec. 20 · 5:00 PM Las Vegas Raiders (16-14)

WEEK 16 · L · Sat 12/25 · 4:30 PM at Green Bay Packers (24-22)

WEEK 17 · Mon 1/3 · 8:15 PM EST at Pittsburgh Steelers (ESPN)

WEEK 18 · Sun 1/9 · 1:00 PM EST Cincinnati Bengals (CBS)