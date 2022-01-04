Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield won’t play season finale against Bengals

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed Tuesday that quarterback Baker Mayfield will not play in the season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

"I'm frustrated for Baker to not be able to finish the season," Stefanski said Tuesday.

After Monday’s game, Mayfield said that the decision to play next week was something he planned to discuss not just with the team—but with his agent and family.

#Browns Kevin Stefanski said Baker Mayfield will not play this week and will schedule surgery on his shoulder. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) January 4, 2022

After a tough loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday, Mayfield confirmed he will undergo surgery to repair his torn labrum, an injury he has played through since Week 2 of the season.

Mayfield missed only one game with the injury and wore a harness to limit his range of motion to prevent further injury.

"I've made the decision, we've had discussions, I am going to have surgery. I am going to get this shoulder fixed, be able to come back next year at 100% so that's been decided," Mayfield said on Monday night.

