Browns rallying around team's unique leadership personalities

BEREA, Ohio — As the Browns come off their bye week and start preparing to take on the Miami Dolphins this weekend, they're doing so with a refreshed approach. For them, that means leaning on different leadership qualities and personalities players have developed.

For running back Nick Chubb, many may feel like he doesn't say much—but to head coach Kevin Stefanski, Chubb's actions speak louder than words.

“Nick is a great example of you don’t have to be loud, you don’t have to be vocal, you don’t have to be boisterous, and you don’t have to be giving pregame speeches in order to lead. He is a great leader by example. He will speak up when necessary, and he has done that" said Stefanski.

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who spoke Wednesday before practice, also referred to Chubb's athleticism. Brissett mentioned the main thing that stands out about Chubb is the way he trains and preps for games. No matter the score, Chubb is that guy who will run for the touchdown with no hesitation.

"Sometimes it is unhuman-like, but then when you get around him, you are like, dang, man. This is what NFL players should be. This is what a professional athlete should be. He does it in day in and day out, no matter the circumstances. He is just that guy who you want in your locker room" Brissett said.

Brissett also feels the same way about his wide receiver, Amari Cooper, who has a similar personality to Chubb. His teammates feel he's also the type of guy they want in their locker room.

The Browns have a quieter, more even-keeled leadership approach with most of the prominent players opting to lead by example rather than fiery vocalness, but that's an identity they're starting to rally around.

For example, Cooper will talk about plays that could have been done differently, which has helped Brissett gain more trust in what he does and what to do differently.

While Cooper is a quiet guy, other players on the roster are as well. Wide receivers Donovan Peoples-Jones and David Bell are just as, if not more, reserved—despite them showing tremendous catches in the season.

"Donovan is just so quiet – him and Amari are kind of like the same, like they don’t talk. They find their ways to give you like subtle jabs where I kind of understand their personalities. To have all three of them not talk is kind of bizarre," Brissett laughed.

On the defensive side of the ball, linebacker Sione Takitaki gave credit to his coaches and peers for helping him grow as a player, which has, in turn, helped him grow as a leader.

"I feel like all-around, just improved all-around, just little details of it, even studying, that's why I say all-around, doesn't even have to be on the field, just the way I study at home, here in the building as a team, how we look at things, having that understanding," Takitaki said of the player he's become over the years.

Takitaki also commented on Chubb's success, saying, "He has a lot of football left in his career, he's doing well up to this point and will continue to do well, definitely a guy I look up to and try to be like".

As for Chubb, he is happy to continue leading the way with his words but more importantly with his dedication, passion, and of course, skill set.

“I just try to stay consistent with everything I do every week, every day. That’s the biggest thing. Stay consistent, always work as I always have as necessary," Chubb said. "It shows I'm setting an example for everyone, just how I work, the things I do. The same routine every day. Hopefully the guys are catching up on that."

