Browns RB Demetric Felton to tour military bases, meet service members in Alaska

CLEVELAND — After two years of pausing tours with the United Services Organization, the National Football League is restarting their visits to military bases—and Cleveland Browns running back/wide receiver Demetric Felton will be a part of their return.

Felton will join Broncos' Andrew Beck and Colts' Kenny Moore II on a trip to Alaska and will visit an Army base, Air Force base and Space Force station during the trip scheduled for the week of April 4.

While Felton and his fellow NFL players will experience a day in the life of a service member—observing base activities and sitting in on mission briefing meetings—they'll also get to meet with troops and their families at the bases.

“I am honored to take part in my first NFL-USO Tour. My excitement for this trip to Alaska is at an all-time high to show my appreciation for our servicemen and servicewomen. My father served multiple stints in the military and we moved around the country from time to time, so to use my love of football and support those who make significant sacrifices and make our lives much easier will be life-changing," Felton said.

The NFL and USO have been partners for over 50 years, working to connect the league and its resources with the U.S. military

members and their families.

Felton will join other former Browns players who have participated in the week-long USO trips, including Joe Thomas, Eric Metcalf and Alex Mack.

In total, more than 250 NFL players, coaches and executives have traveled on the USO tours across 27 different countries while visiting and thanking more than 100,000 service members for their service.

