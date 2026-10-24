Browns RB Dylan Sampson activated from IR; S Grant Delpit cleared to play ahead of Titans game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Cleveland Browns kick off their Week 7 matchup against the Tennessee Titans Sunday afternoon, and running back Dylan Sampson, as well as safety Grant Delpit, will be joining the team on the field after being cleared to play on Saturday.

Sampson has been activated to the roster after being designated to return to practice from injured reserve on Oct. 14 after landing on the IR with a knee injury he sustained in Week 1. While Sampson has been practicing, the team has been ramping him up over the past 10 days.

After being designated to return to practice, Sampson told News 5 that the time away has been hard, but he's been eager to get back to game action.

"I definitely felt just a little distant from the team at times. It's been long, just not playing since the first game. Barely played that game. But I miss it, miss the team," Sampson said. "What can I do myself? Take it one day at a time, take it one play at a time so when I get back, I'm just firing on all cylinders. Just want to bring a spark, want to bring the energy in all facets of the game."

Sampson enters Sunday's game without an injury designation, looking to help boost a run game that has struggled throughout the early part of the season.

On defense, the Browns get another boost as Delpit has been given the green light to play after clearing concussion protocol.

Delpit sustained a head injury in the first quarter against the Ravens and, after being evaluated for a concussion, was quickly ruled out. Delpit entered concussion protocol and, after missing Wednesday's practice, was back on the field on Thursday. Delpit was listed as questionable on Friday as the Browns awaited to see if the safety would be able to clear the final benchmark to be removed from concussion protocol, which he did on Saturday.

With Delpit cleared and Sampson back on the active roster, the Browns made an additional move on Saturday, placing offensive lineman Teven Jenkins on injured reserve.

Jenkins sustained a back injury ahead of Week 1, sidelining him for that game. The Browns turned to rookie offensive lineman Austin Barber to play starting right guard. Barber performed well enough to earn the starting role from that point on, and Jenkins has been in and out of practice with the back injury since. Jenkins must miss at least four games after being placed on IR.

For Sunday's game specifically, the Browns elevated defensive tackle Sam Kamara from the practice squad.

Kamara has played in two games for the Browns this season, recording eight total tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack.