Browns G Zion Johnson, RB Dylan Sampson leave Week 1 game against Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Cleveland Browns kicked off their season Sunday afternoon down in Jacksonville, but two players had short runs on the field before sustaining injuries against the Jaguars.

First, running back Dylan Sampson left the field in the first quarter with trainers. He was evaluated in the blue medical tent and then went back in the locker room for further evaluation. A short time later, Sampson walked back to the sideline, appearing to give it a shot to return. As he did, the Browns listed him as questionable to return with what they called a knee injury.

Early in the second quarter, Sampson was ruled out for the remainder of the game with the knee injury.

Before he left the field, Sampson posted a 37-yard kick return and returned another for 27 yards. Browns' starting running back, Quinshon Judkins, had taken all of the carries early in the game. The team has Raheim Sanders there to step in at running back with Sampson out.

After Sampson's injury, the Browns' left guard Zion Johnson also sustained an injury.

Following a play in the second quarter, Johnson remained down on the field holding his knee.

Trainers helped Johnson limp off the field.

With Johnson injured, the Browns brought in offensive lineman Zak Zinter to play left guard.

After being evaluated in the medical tent, Johnson was able to return to the game.