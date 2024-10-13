Browns RB Jerome Ford ruled out of game against Eagles

PHILADELPHIA — After losing center Nick Harris for the game after the opening drive, the Browns saw another player leave the field with an injury.

Running back Jerome Ford left the field in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles, walking into the medical tent with trainers.

A short time later, Ford walked back to the locker room with trainers for further evaluation. He was listed as questionable to return with a hamstring injury and ruled out for the remainder of the game in the third quarter.

The Browns have used D'Onta Foreman and Pierre Strong Jr. in the run game in Ford's absence.

