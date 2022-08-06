Browns RB Kareem Hunt holding out of team drills as he hopes for contract extension

BEREA, Ohio — Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt has been active in individual drills throughout training camp—but that's as far as he's taking his work for now as he hopes to come to an agreement on a contract extension, a league source confirmed to News 5.

Hunt and his agent have been talking with the Browns for the past several weeks about an extension.

"We're trying to get there for sure. So I'll see in the next couple of weeks," the running back said in June.

Now, in August, those talks have yet to result in a deal—and while the negotiation continues, Hunt is taking a step back from team activities.

During training camp Hunt will work with his fellow running backs and coach Stump Mitchell on individual drills, and even in side drills with quarterbacks involved. But for the second practice this training camp, Hunt goes to the sidelines for 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills.

The holdout comes in hopes that he can secure a deal with the Browns to remain on the team while also getting compensated accordingly.

"I hope I get paid...so you know, whatever they decide, they know I'm going to come out there and give it my all and I'll do whatever I can to help the team win," Hunt said in June. "Do whatever you can to get a ring, bring it home actually. That's the biggest thing."

Hunt was signed by the Browns back in 2019 after being released from the Chiefs, bringing him home to Northeast Ohio where he was born and raised. In 2020, Hunt signed a second-round tender the Browns placed on him.

The running back notched 386 yards in 78 carries with five touchdowns in the eight games he played last season, and after injuries sidelined him from much of the rest of it, Hunt has been rehabbing and getting ready to be full go this season.

"I'm good, I'm 100%, I have some time to heal this offseason and get back to it. So body is feeling good, nothing's bothering me," Hunt said in June.

Whether the Browns can strike a deal to keep Hunt in Cleveland or if this holdout progresses to a point where a trade becomes the solution remains to be seen. But as of now, Hunt desires to remain a Cleveland Brown and the team likes having him in their backfield.

